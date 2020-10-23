11
OU and TCU have met 20 times and Gary Patterson has been the Horned Frogs’ head coach for more than half of those outings. Patterson has faced OU 11 times — his first encounter came against Bob Stoops in 2005, which TCU won 17-10.
1944
Oklahoma prevailed 34-19 in its first meeting with TCU on Oct. 28, 1944. The game was played in Oklahoma City. OU’s conference was the Big 6 at the time, and the Sooners were coached by Snorter Luster.
32
OU’s largest margin of victory against TCU came in 1993 when it claimed a 32-point victory over the Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas. Following the 35-3 victory, the ’93 Sooners went on to beat Texas A&M, Texas and Texas Tech — all by double-digit margins as well.
13
The most points TCU has beaten OU by is 13, posting a 20-7 win in 1996. The contest was the Frogs’ first crack at the Sooners since 1993 and came in Norman.
2017
OU topped TCU 41-17 on Dec. 2, 2017 in the Big 12 championship game. It was the league’s first conference championship game since 2010, which OU also won.
5
OU hasn’t been ranked in five of its 20 meetings with TCU — Saturday will mark the sixth time. The Sooners are 3-2 against the Horned Frogs when entering the meeting unranked. The last time OU was unranked going into its game against TCU was 2016, when the Sooners won 52-46.
20
OU has scored at least 20 points against TCU in all but six of its clashes with the Frogs. The Sooners have scored 20-or-more points in their last 10 games of the series. OU was last held to less than 20 points in 2005.
2014
OU has only lost to TCU one time in Fort Worth, Texas. The Frogs’ first home victory against the Sooners came Oct. 4, 2014. TCU prevailed 37-33 against fourth-ranked OU and the Horned Frog faithful stormed the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.