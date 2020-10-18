Oklahoma's second bye week is in the books and a road test awaits the unranked Sooners on Saturday.
OU and TCU will battle in Fort Worth, Texas, and the winner will move to .500 in conference play.
The Horned Frogs lost their latest outing against Kansas State 21-14, while OU is still riding the momentum of its 53-45 victory over Texas in quadruple overtime.
The Sooners narrowly won their 2019 meeting with TCU 28-24 in Norman. OU needed an interception with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to stop TCU, which had made it to the OU 40, from scoring late.
Here’s a quick look at the Horned Frogs:
Game day
• Who: OU (2-2, 1-2 Big 12); TCU (1-2, 1-2)
• Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday | Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
• TV: FOX
• Line: OU -5
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
• Series: OU leads 15-5
• Perspective: The Sooners would the season 2-3 for the first time since 2005 if they were to drop Saturday's game. OU is 84-20-8 (79%) in games immediately following its annual clash with Texas. ... TCU's 1-2 start marks the first time since 2013 its lost two of its first three games. If the Frogs lose on Saturday, it would be the first time a Gary Patterson-coached TCU team started a season 1-3.
3 players to watch
• 30 Garret Wallow (6-2, 230; Sr., LB): The New Orleans, Louisiana, native was a 2019 All-Big 12 first-team selection and is still playing to that level. He leads the Frogs defense in tackles (25), tackles for loss (4), forced fumbles (2) and sacks (1).
• 15 Max Duggan (6-2, 201; So., QB): The TCU quarterback has posted 626 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception through three games. He also leads the Frogs in rushing yards (197) and rushing touchdowns (3).
• 32 Ochaun Mathis (6-5, 247; So., DE): OU's offensive line will have its hands full with another talented defensive end. Mathis has three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry so far.
