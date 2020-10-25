Following back-to-back victories, Oklahoma heads to Lubbock for a conference tilt with Texas Tech.
The Sooners, who reentered both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll this week, are fresh off of a 33-14 triumph of TCU, while Texas Tech knocked off West Virginia 34-27 on Saturday.
Here’s a quick look at the Red Raiders:
Game day
• Who: OU (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) AP/Coaches No. 24; Texas Tech (2-3, 1-3)
• Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday | Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
• TV: FOX
• Line: OU -15.5
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
• Series: OU leads 21-6
• Perspective: OU has won eight consecutive games against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' last win over the Sooners was a 41-38 victory in Norman on Oct. 22, 2011. ... Saturday's game will mark OU's fourth game of October, all of which have been away from Norman. OU hasn't went through October without a home game since 1984. ... OU has played on Halloween 17 times in its history. The last time it played on Halloween in 2015, beating Kansas 62-7 in Lawrence.
3 players to watch
• 3 Henry Colombi (6-2, 205; Jr., QB): The Red Raiders have turned to Colombi to lead their offense after Alan Bowman struggled to get the group going early in the season. The Utah State transfer didn't exactly light up West Virginia in his first start, but his 169 yards passing, 40 yards rushing and two touchdowns lifted Texas Tech to its first Big 12 win.
• 4 SaRodorick Thompson (6-0, 210; So., RB): The Sooner run defense gets another major test with Thompson, who's rushed for 350 yards, five touchdowns and averages 5.5 yards a carry. The sophomore from Irving, Texas, led the Red Raiders in rushing last season and is well on his way to accomplishing that again.
• 53 Eli Howard (6-4, 280; Sr., DL): The All-Big 12 defensive lineman will be a challenge for OU's offensive line, which had gradually improved since a few early-season growing pains. Howard leads the Red Raiders with 2.5 sacks. He also has 3.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and pass breakup.
