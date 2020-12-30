OU vs. Florida football: Kickoff, TV, radio, online stream details (12/30/20)

Oklahoma and Florida will meet in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, tonight.
The sixth-ranked Sooners (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) are coming off of a Big 12 championship victory over Iowa State on Dec. 19. OU won 27-21 behind redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler's 272 passing yards and two total touchdowns.
The Gators (8-3, 8-2 SEC), ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, enter their meeting with the Sooners following back-to-back losses. Florida fell to LSU 37-34 in its final game of the regular season before dropping a 52-46 decision to top-ranked Alabama in the SEC championship game.
The Gators are led by Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, who has 4,125 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns this season.
Wednesday's meeting between OU and Florida marks just the second time the schools have met in football. The Sooners and Gators' first and only clash came in the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, which Florida won 24-14.
OU will try to end its season with a win for the first time since beating Auburn in the 2017 Sugar Bowl.
When does OU vs. Florida kick off?
The Sooners and Gators will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
How to watch OU vs. Florida on TV
The channel for OU and Florida's clash is ESPN.
How to listen to OU vs. Florida on the radio
OU and Florida can be heard in Norman and Oklahoma City on KRXO-FM 107.7 and on the Sooner Sports Radio Network. For a complete list of affiliates, visit soonersports.com.
How to stream Oklahoma vs. Florida online
The Sooners and Gators will be available to watch online via the ESPN app, which is free to download, and WatchESPN.com. A cable subscription is required.
What is the betting line for OU vs. Florida?
OU (-5.0) is favored over Florida, which will be without its top-four receivers on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 67.5, according to Bovada.