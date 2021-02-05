SoonerScoop.com's Josh McCuistion joins the first edition of Sooner Sunrise to discuss OU's recruiting efforts and how National Signing Day on Feb. 3 wasn't a part of them.
What is Sooner Sunrise?
Sooner Sunrise is a narrative-driven Oklahoma Sooners podcast, hosted by Norman Transcript sports editor Joe Buettner.
Where is it available?
Subscribe to "Sooner Sunrise: An Oklahoma Sooners Podcast" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.
