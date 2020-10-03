Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins is reportedly cleared to play after the NCAA lifted his drug-related suspension.
SoonerScoop.com was the first to report the decision, which states Perkins will return to the field either today in Ames or next week against Texas.
https://t.co/JGDQ9aai2j has learned that Ronnie Perkins has won a special appeal with the NCAA and his drug suspension has been lifted. He is in Ames with the team but it is unknown if he will play tonight. Most sources expect his return next week against Texas.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 3, 2020
Perkins reportedly made the trip to Iowa State with the team. It is unclear if he will play.
OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges are serving similar suspensions that they received before last season's Peach Bowl against LSU. Their cases have not changed, however, at this point.
This is a developing story.
