OU football: DE Ronnie Perkins embraces new defensive philosophy

Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins celebrates during the spring game April 12 Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins is reportedly cleared to play after the NCAA lifted his drug-related suspension.

SoonerScoop.com was the first to report the decision, which states Perkins will return to the field either today in Ames or next week against Texas.  

Perkins reportedly made the trip to Iowa State with the team. It is unclear if he will play.

OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges are serving similar suspensions that they received before last season's Peach Bowl against LSU. Their cases have not changed, however, at this point.

This is a developing story.

