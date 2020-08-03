OU football: Oklahoma gets LB Caleb Kelly back, now faces decisions around redshirt rule

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly walks the field before the Texas game Oct. 12 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kelly played against TCU last week

Oklahoma senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai reportedly sustained injuries during practice on Monday, according to SoonerScoop.com.

SoonerScoop.com reports Kelly suffered a knee injury. The outlet didn't specify Mordecai's injury, but it reportedly won't require surgery.

Kelly is entering his fifth year at OU. He's seen plenty of action at linebacker since his freshman season in 2016. He missed most of the 2019 season, however, with an undisclosed injury suffered during spring practice.

The linebacker would be eligible for a sixth year of eligibility with a medical hardship waiver if he wants to extend his college playing career.

Kelly seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet posted Monday afternoon.

Mordecai was expected to compete for OU's starting quarterback job this fall with redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler and incoming freshman Chandler Morris. Mordecai played in six games last season as OU's primary backup to Jalen Hurts.

OU started fall camp last Friday. The Sooners open their season Aug. 29 vs. Missouri State.

Joe Buettner is the Norman Transcript's sports editor. You can contact him at 405-366-3580 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com. Follow him on Twitter, @ByJoeBuettner.

