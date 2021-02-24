Theo Howard's time at Oklahoma appears to have met its end.
Rivals.com reports the OU receiver is entering the NCAA transfer portal following one season in Norman.
Howard transferred from UCLA to OU ahead of the 2020 college football season. He recorded 163 receiving yards on 13 catches in 10 appearances for the Sooners. His most productive outing came against Missouri State on Sept. 12, posting 63 yards on five catches.
Howard came to OU following three seasons with the Bruins and was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Westlake Village High School in California.
He will enter the transfer market as a graduate transfer, according to Rivals.com.
