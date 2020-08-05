• Editor’s note: There are more questions than answers regarding when, and how, college football will begin again. Each week until next season, The Transcript will produce its Watch List to monitor developments, setbacks or points of interest surrounding college football’s anticipated return.
College football, which plans to begin its season less than a month from now, is coming more into focus. The major conferences will at least give football a try in 2020.
The Power 5 conferences have revised their schedules. Nonconference games are mostly off the table. And fall camp is underway for programs, like OU, slated to open their seasons on Aug. 29.
Each team's ultimate goal — winning a national championship — still remains a major question this year.
How the College Football Playoff selection committee is still planning to select four teams, play the semifinal round on Jan. 1 and the national championship on Jan. 11. Determining the best teams for those spots will be difficult with the lack of consistency in the sport.
Little-to-no nonconference games will create fewer opportunities for the committee to gauge the strength of each league and not every Power 5 team will play the same amount of regular-season games.
OU’s playoff stock has benefitted from winning marquee games in September to make up for slip-ups in Big 12 play. It might be as vital as any season to run the table to December.
The Sooners will try for their fourth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance this year, as well as a sixth Big 12 title in as many seasons.
The playoff committee’s final rankings will be released Dec. 20, the College Football Playoff announced Wednesday.
• Trending up: The NCAA Board of Governors outlined requirements schools must follow if they plan to conduct fall sports
The NCAA barred schools from requiring student-athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 to stay on their team. The NCAA is also requiring all schools to allow student-athletes to opt out of their sport due to COVID-19 concerns and still honor their athletics scholarship commitment.
The NCAA will also establish a phone number and email to allow student-athletes, their parents and others to report any alleged wrongdoing.
• Trending down: Fall athletic championships for NCAA Division II and Division III have been canceled, the Division II Presidents Council and Division III Presidents Council announced Wednesday.
The decision affects football, as well as cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
“This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II council in a release. “It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future.”
Oklahoma's Division II colleges that play football include Central Oklahoma in Edmond, East Central in Ada and Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee, among others.
• Dates to consider: Aug. 29 — OU’s season opener against Missouri State.
Sept. 5 — Big Ten’s season starts.
Sept. 12 — Atlantic Coast Conference’s season starts.
Sept. 19 — Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference’s seasons start.
Sept. 26 — Southeastern Conference’s season starts.
• Notable: Connecticut became the first Football Bowl Subdivision program to cancel its 2020 season, the school announced Wednesday.
The Huskies aren’t tied to a conference and had already lost four games on their schedule due to coronavirus-related cancellations.
"We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety and well-being,” said UConn head football coach Randy Edsall in a release. "Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season."
UConn was able to complete its spring practices and started summer workouts in early July. The school said none of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
