Watch list: Fans will not be allowed to attend Oklahoma's game at Army

• Editor’s note: There are more questions than answers regarding when, and how, college football will begin again. Each week until next season, The Transcript will produce its Watch List to monitor developments, setbacks or points of interest surrounding college football’s anticipated return.
Travel-worthy road games have been a staple for Oklahoma’s football program.
OU’s traveled to Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State and UCLA over the past decade. The team was expected to add Army's Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, to that list on Sept. 26.
It’s unclear whether or not OU will still face Army this season. Fans at the very least won’t be allowed at the Black Knights’ home venue.
This week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said spectators will not be allowed at sporting events in the state this fall. The restriction includes both inside the venue and tailgating.
It might not matter to OU fans planning to travel to the game if it is ultimately canceled.
Army is an independent Football Bowl Subdivision program and has yet to make any decisions about its fall semester. The Patriot League announced it will not play any fall sports, including football.
Army is a member of the Patriot League, except in football, but it could ultimately decide to follow suit with the conference’s decision.
• Trending up: Both of the Big 12’s Kansas-based programs have resumed voluntary summer workouts.
Kansas State suspended team activities last month after 14 players tested positive for COVID-19. It returned to workouts on July 13, according to the Kansas City Star.
The Star then reported Kansas has resumed its workouts after its team recovered from a similar outbreak. KU reportedly had 12 positive cases among its players on July 3, prompting the program to shut down workouts. The Jayhawks are now back to their offseason preparations as of Wednesday.
• Trending down: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging both the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University to suspend contact sports this fall, the governor said in a letter obtained by the Albuquerque Journal.
The letter cites rising COVID-19 cases in the state for the suspension. It does not rule out a return to sports in 2020, but it asks campus leaders to take safety measures heading into an unprecedented fall semester.
• Dates to consider: Aug. 3 — the start of the Big 12 Conference’s virtual media days.
• Notable: A condensed season is reportedly Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick’s preference.
Swarbrick told ESPN he would like to see the schedule reduced by a few games and a delayed Week 1.
"I don't anticipate a 12-game schedule," Swarbrick said on Tuesday, according to ESPN. "I'd like to start a little later. The value of starting later is you really get to see how your university has done. You have the benefit of all of that information and knowledge, and so I'd like to start a little later.
"The number for me is probably somewhere between 8 and 10 [games], but whatever is right for the health and safety of the players.”
Notre Dame’s situation is unique with its lack of a conference. The school has lost games to Southern California, Stanford and Wisconsin because of the Pac-12 and Big Ten’s decisions to cancel all 2020 nonconference games.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.