Watch list: Ivy League puts fall sports on hold; will other conferences follow suit?

• Editor’s note: There are more questions than answers regarding when, and how, college football will begin again. Each week until next season, The Transcript will produce its Watch List to monitor developments, setbacks or points of interest surrounding college football’s anticipated return.
The Ivy League was ahead of the curve with coronavirus-related cancellations in March. And it might be a trendsetter again this fall.
The Ivy League nixed all athletic competition this coming semester, the league announced Wednesday. It will reassess at a later date whether or not it can reschedule its fall sports in the spring. The Ivy League will also determine winter and spring sports' status.
The decision marks the first conference to hold its schools from playing football during its normal season. The Ivy League was also the first Division I conference to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining conference and NCAA postseason events came to the same decision shortly after.
It’s unclear if the Ivy League will have the same influence on college football. The most notable game canceled as a result of the Ivy League’s decision is Princeton’s Oct. 10 trip to Army.
Although the Black Knights, an independent FBS program, might make a similar decision soon if it sees fit.
"We are saddened to lose the opportunity to compete against Princeton this year, but we understand they did not arrive at this decision easily," said Army West Point athletics director Mike Buddie in a statement.
"Similarly, our decision to compete this fall is inextricably linked to the mission of the Academy to support the 47-month cadet experience necessary to prepare our cadet-athletes for officership in the most elite Army on the planet. Unlike other programs, there is no option for our cadet-athletes to extend or make up for lost time in sports. If we can do so safely, I will do everything within my power to ensure they get that opportunity."
It's still roughly two months away but Oklahoma's Sept. 26 trip to West Point, New York, seems in jeopardy. And if there is a spring college football season, the programs might not be able to make up the contest.
• Trending up: OU coach Lincoln Riley said he wasn’t shocked when a few of his players tested positive for COVID-19. It seems to be an inevitable reality for every college football program with its initial COVID-19 testing data.
Perhaps, FBS programs Notre Dame and Tulane can teach the rest of college football something. The Fighting Irish tested 103 football players and had no positive COVID-19 cases last week.
Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen reported Wednesday all 115 of the Green Wave football team's post-Fourth of July COVID-19 tests came back negative.
It's a small sample size, sure. It's at least encouraging a few teams are making progress.
• Trending down: A New York travel advisory might impact OU’s scheduled clash with Army.
This week, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced individuals traveling from Oklahoma, along with Kansas and Delware, are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state.
“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” a New York State press release said.
• Date to consider: July 20-21 — the start of the Big 12 Conference’s virtual media days.
• Quotable: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott discussed the feasibility of a spring college football season during an interview with Pac-12 radio’s Sean O’Connell and Geoff Schwartz: “Between the weather, impact on the NFL Draft and combine, let alone what’s going to happen with the virus then and the conflict of TV windows and other sports, I’d say the spring has the most complications and is probably the last resort if you can’t play the traditional football season.”
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
