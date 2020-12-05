WATCH: Oklahoma's DJ Graham gets up for first career interception

Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham made a name for himself against Baylor.
The freshman recorded his first career interception, jumping up and fully stretching his body to pick off Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer. Graham returned the ball 8 yards before running out of bounds.
Graham was met on the sidelines with teammates swarming him to tap on his helmet and celebrate his first pick.
This game marks Graham’s sixth appearance this season. He recorded 11 total tackles in his first five games as a Sooner.
Graham was a wide receiver coming out of Fort Worth, Texas. He was ranked nationally as the No. 66 wide receiver by ESPN and recorded more than 2,000 receiving yards at Keller Central High School.
His interception was OU’s second of the night. OU redshirt junior Tre Norwood picked off Brewer in the first half.