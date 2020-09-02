Spencer Rattler was officially named the Sooners' starting quarterback on Tuesday following months of speculation.
Well before he was named the starter, he had favorable odds to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy and earned the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award a month ago.
Rattler still had a quarterback race to win. His biggest competition was sophomore Tanner Mordecai, who missed most of fall camp due to an undisclosed health issue.
The Spencer Rattler era will soon begin, but before it does, here are five things to know about OU's fourth starting quarterback in four years.
1. Specner Rattler was the top-ranked quarterback in his recruiting class
Both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com rated Rattler as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 player at his position.
He had offers from myriad major programs, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M.
Rattler ultimately committed to OU on June 27, 2017, months before the Sooners produced back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in 2017 and 2018 and the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up.
2. OU offered Rattler a scholarship as a high school freshman
OU saw Rattler's potential as a college quarterback early.
The Sooners offered Rattler during the spring semester of his high school freshman year, which is sooner than usual for someone playing quarterback.
"Rarely do we offer anybody at any position at that age, much less quarterback," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "I liked what I saw on tape. I thought the level of ball that he was playing against some pretty good competition. Some of the things he did as a freshman and a young guy that probably wasn’t physically ready for all that and some of the things he did there were impressive. You could see that he had a strong natural ability to throw the football and process and his playmaking ability."
OU's early interest ultimately paid off as Rattler's recruitment took off over the next year.
3. Rattler was prominently featured in a Netflix documentary series
Rattler was one of the focuses for the third season of the Netflix documentary series, "QB1: Beyond the Lights."
The show, led by "Friday Night Lights" director Peter Berg, has followed three high school senior quarterbacks for each of its three seasons.
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm was one of three subjects of the first season. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was featured in the second season.
Rattler, along with Maryland's Lance LeGendre and Kentucky's Nik Scalzo, was on the third season, which was released last year.
Rattler's 10-episode season is still available on the streaming service.
4. Rattler is a former Elite 11 most valuable player
Rattler shined at the Elite 11, which is an annual competition for high school quarterbacks.
Rattler outperformed North Carolina's Sam Howell, Auburn's Bo Nix, TCU's Max Duggan and Wisconsin's Graham Mertz, among other finalists, at the 2018 event.
Elite 11 alumni include Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Tim Tebow.
OU's Class of 2021 quarterback commit Caleb Williams recently received MVP honors at the 2020 event. Former OU quarterback Rhett Bomar also is an Elite 11 alumnus and was the co-MVP of the 2003 competition.
5. Rattler showed flashes of his talent during his redshirt season
Rattler redshirted in 2019 as a true freshman with Jalen Hurts starting as OU's quarterback. He still played in three games, because the NCAA allows players to preserve their redshirt season if they don't exceed four games played during the season.
Rattler made the most of his first opportunity on Sept. 7 against South Dakota. He completed four passes for 50 yards and a nine-yard touchdown. He also had 15 rushing yards on two carries.
He entered OU's game against Texas Tech last season on Sept. 28. He didn't see the field again until the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019. Rattler was notably the first quarterback to enter the game to relieve Hurts with the game out of reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.