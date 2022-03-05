Things didn’t always look pretty for Norman North Saturday.
But when it came time to make plays, the T-Wolves made them. and despite an up-and-down shooting night, they did just enough to secure a spot in next week’s 6A state tournament with a 43-36 win over Deer Creek in the area consolation championship.
It started with the T-Wolves’ first quarter performance.
The T-Wolves made six 3-pointers in the quarter — three from Kevin Overton, two from Jeremiah Johnson and another from Nate Lancaster. That hot shooting helped them overcome their second-quarter struggles, as Norman North was held scoreless while the Antlers scored six to bring the T-Wolves halftime lead to four.
NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said the team, who was playing in their fourth game in six days, simply started to get tired after the fast start.
“I think they came out hot and then the fatigue set in a little bit,” he said. “They did a great job of finding ways to score and continuing to defend to keep us in the game.”
The T-Wolves scored just seven points in the third quarter, and the game was tied 24-24 heading into the final eight minutes. Both teams unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter, and the Antlers got their first lead of the game early in the period. With just under six minutes to go, Overton made a move at the top of the key and pulled up when he found traffic in the paint to get a tough floater to fall.
Norman North retook the lead and never trailed for the rest of the game.
With a two-possession lead and under two minutes remaining, the T-Wolves were able to dribble out the clock and force the Antlers to foul. They converted on 7-of-10 free throw attempts in the period to hold on for the win.
“Our guys were very, very comfortable and they weren’t shook,” McCoy said. “We kept our composure and we were able to create some space on the scoreboard.”
Overton went 3-for-4 from the line in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points and four makes from deep. Johnson finished with 16 points and scored eight points in the first quarter alone.
McCoy said Overton and Johnson’s biggest impact on the game wasn’t their scoring.
“They’re both big-time players,” he said. “They’re both comfortable taking over in the moment and making plays. The biggest part of the night was that they made plays for other guys too.”
Norman North came up short in its first chance at qualifying for state on Friday against Edmond Memorial. Still, the Region 2 champions were patient coming out of the gates, despite being in a win-or-go-home scenario on Saturday.
McCoy credited the team’s 43-36 win on Saturday to the close losses his team went through early in the season.
“It feels awesome,” he said about the win. “This has been an eventful season of ups and downs. I just told the guys we have to continue to stay together, believe in each other and trust the process because it’s gonna take time. We’ve managed to stay together and our guys continued to fight.”
The Timberwolves will get a four-day break before their first state tournament game on Thursday.