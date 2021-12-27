SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Marvin Mims sounds like he’s not leaving Oklahoma anytime soon.
After several Sooners entered the transfer portal earlier this month, speculation began on the redshirt sophomore’s future with the program. During a Monday press conference prior to the Sooners Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon, Mims addressed that speculation.
He emphasized that a final decision hasn’t been made, but he indicated that he wants to be in Norman next season. He also said he has spoken with new coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
“I definitely want to be here,” Mims said. “I haven't made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here. I'm pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too.”
With the departures of Austin Stogner and Jadon Haselwood earlier this month, Mims remaining with the Sooners would help the team build its offense for next season.
“There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season,” Mims said.
Mims leads all Sooners' receivers in yards this season with 648 while adding 30 receptions and four touchdowns.
Mims wasn’t the only Sooner player to address their future. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington has already made a decision about next season.
“I'm definitely coming back next year,” Washington said Sunday.
Washington appeared in five games while missing seven due to an injury. He’s recorded 20 tackles and two interceptions this season.
Offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but he said his focus is on the team’s upcoming game against Oregon.
“I'm not sure what I want to do yet, but I'm just really focused on this next game, and however that goes I'll make my decision,” Robinson said.
Robinson was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press and an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick by the coaches.
• Sooners pick up right guard transfer from California: After the early signing period ended earlier this month, the Sooners are adding plays via the transfer portal.
California right guard McKade Mettauer announced his commitment to the Sooners on social media Monday. Mettaur started 28 games for the Golden Bears prior to entering the transfer portal.