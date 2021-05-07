The last 15 or so minutes were not representative of the game up to that point. By then, Norman North boys soccer coach Kahlil Beanlioulhaj had emptied his bench, giving everybody an opportunity to play.
So Mustang, which prevailed Friday night on its home pitch, is likely not five goals better than North.
Still, up three goals until the final 15 minutes in what became a 6-1 final, the Broncos still proved to be really, really good.
They remained unbeaten Friday on the way to denying the Timberwolves a trip to the Class 6A semifinal playoff round.
Mustang moved to 17-0.
Four times the Broncos have won 1-0 this season — Deer Creek, Jenks, Westmoore, U.S. Grant — yet the last of those was more than a month ago and Friday’s spread made 10 goals scored and one allowed since the playoffs began.
“They’re a great team,” Beanlioulhaj said. “They’re definitely a threat in the attack, because the pressure they put on made it very difficult to get out of our end.”
North actually scored the game’s first goal, about 10 minutes in, when Braden Shipman assisted Gabe Angle.
Yet, it wasn’t long after that the T-Wolves spent a solid five minutes defending in their own penalty box — corner kicks, deep throw-ins, scoring opportunities. Mustang didn’t score during the onslaught, but taxed North, leading to later goals.
Two came quickly, then a third before the half was through. When Mustang tallied the first goal of the second half, there was no turning the game around.
Beanlioulhaj had no complaints on the campaign.
“I think we surprised lots of people,” he said. “I feel like our work ethic was extremely high.
North will be saying goodbye to a nine-player senior class, but it will also return more than half its starters and several reserves who played quality minutes.
“We had a great season,” Beanlioulhaj said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.