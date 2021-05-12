On Wednesday, unexpectedly, the Norman North girls learned their Tuesday victory at Bixby did not set them up for a Class 6A state championship soccer game on Saturday, but Friday instead.
Thus, officially, as made clear by the OSSAA, the Timberwolves will be taking on Edmond North at 4 p.m. Friday inside Taft Stadium, located at 2501 N. May Ave., in Oklahoma City.
North will be part of a tripleheader championship slate at Taft on Friday.
The Mount St. Mary and Crooked Oak boys compete for a Class 3A state title at 1 p.m and the Woodward and Clinton boys will play for a Class 4A state title at 7 p.m.
In Claremore, at Rogers State University, two games dot Friday’s slate and three Saturday.
The Bishop McGuinness and Bishop Kelley girls will play for a Class 5A title at 5 p.m. Friday, while Edison Prep and Bishop Kelley play for the boys crown at 8 p.m.
Saturday, at Rogers State, it’s Metro Christian and Fort Gibson playing for the Class 4A girls title at noon, Christian Heritage and Verdigris playing for the Class 3A girls title at 3 p.m. and Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow playing for the Class 6A boys title at 6 p.m.
