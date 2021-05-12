Norman North v Edmond Santa Fe Girl's Soccer

Norman North's Jada Ryan attacks the ball during the Timberwolves' game against Edmond Santa Fe, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Bryan Young Memorial Field. Friday, Ryan and her team play for a state championship in Oklahoma City. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

On Wednesday, unexpectedly, the Norman North girls learned their Tuesday victory at Bixby did not set them up for a Class 6A state championship soccer game on Saturday, but Friday instead.

Thus, officially, as made clear by the OSSAA, the Timberwolves will be taking on Edmond North at 4 p.m. Friday inside Taft Stadium, located at 2501 N. May Ave., in Oklahoma City.

North will be part of a tripleheader championship slate at Taft on Friday.

The Mount St. Mary and Crooked Oak boys compete for a Class 3A state title at 1 p.m and the Woodward and Clinton boys will play for a Class 4A state title at 7 p.m.

In Claremore, at Rogers State University, two games dot Friday’s slate and three Saturday.

The Bishop McGuinness and Bishop Kelley girls will play for a Class 5A title at 5 p.m. Friday, while Edison Prep and Bishop Kelley play for the boys crown at 8 p.m.

Saturday, at Rogers State, it’s Metro Christian and Fort Gibson playing for the Class 4A girls title at noon, Christian Heritage and Verdigris playing for the Class 3A girls title at 3 p.m. and Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow playing for the Class 6A boys title at 6 p.m.

