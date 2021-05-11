Playoff soccer: North girls survive late onslaught, remain perfect, will play for title

BIXBY — Once again, Narissa Fults and Jada Ryan teamed up on a goal.
Once again, the back line of Kennedy Humphers, Lindsey Miller and Londyn Furnish stopped threats before they became too threatening.
Once again, particularly defensively, near the end, coach Trevor Laffoon wanted a little more from his roster before it earned the chance to relax.
Once again, the Norman North girls prevailed, remaining perfect, getting past Bixby 2-1 in their Class 6A semifinal on the Spartans’ home field.
Once again, too, the Timberwolves will play for a state championship.
They were the last team to win one, two years ago, over Mustang at Oklahoma City’s Taft Stadium. Saturday, back at Taft, they’ll meet Edmond North for the crown.
“They were super aggressive and super athletic,” Laffoon said, crediting the Spartans. “That obviously caused us some problems … There’s still, like, little lapses that I want us to fix, defensively, turning our brains on a little faster.”
Perhaps fatigue played a role.
Near the end, Bixby brought sustained pressure, the likes of which North may not have faced this season. Yet, by that time, the Spartans were already down 2-0.
They got one goal, but never quite created a fantastic opportunity to pull even, leaving the tally Ryan and Fults combined on to stand as the game winner.
“I just didn’t want to shoot it with my left foot,” said Fults, describing the goal. “That’s why I cut it back to the right.”
She had received the ball from Ryan in a spot that allowed her to continue moving left and forward, marked by a single defender as two more trailed behind.
When she cut against the grain, left to right, creating space from her primary marker, the others were too many steps away to keep her from wheeling into a powerful right-footed shot near the top of the box.
Fults went high and left, leaving Bixby keeper Gentry Kirk fortunate to put to get a hand on it at all.
North (15-0) had been ahead 1-0 since since the game was 122 seconds old.
“I’m basically there for trash,” said Presslee Amick, describing the goal she scored with 37:58 remaining in the first half. “The trash comes out and I shoot it.”
She was above the box, just in case the ball pinballed her direction following Meredith McAlester’s corner kick.
It did, and Amick did not even settle it, swinging at it with her right foot as it moved toward her. She got all of it, scorching it past Kirk.
The rest of the game, the Spartans played frantically and well, working hard to keep their season going.
That led to a goal with 12:02 remaining, Samantha Mendez catching the crossbar with a header off Bixby’s only corner kick of the game, the rebound finding Kaylynn Gee’s head, which popped it too quickly for North keeper Mallory Osborn to stop it .
Though one got through, Osborn had a big part of the win. Not needed to make ridiculous saves, she made multiple good ones of shots zipped from sharp angles that she did not deflect, but spear, holding on and ending the threat.
Laffoon will be surprised when Ryan and Fults fail to score.
“I’m pretty confident in Jada and Narissa, that they’re going to get a goal,” he said. “I mean, I told the girls, ‘If you only give up one goal, or give up zero, I like our chances of getting the win.'
“Super effort by both of them. But, to be honest, the whole group worked really well.”
North’s win streak is 23 games.
The T-Wolves dogpiled for a few short moments when it was in the books.
The celebration’s bound to last longer if they can make it 24.