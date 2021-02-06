Need to know
As Brady Manek struggled before and after suffering the coronavirus, other players stepped up to push the Sooners forward. That development continuing to happen as Manic began to regain his form pushed the Sooners into the top 10.
What the Sooners don’t want to have happen is a return to the place where they go only so far as Austin Reaves and Manek can take them and there was a bit too much of that against the Cyclones.
Reaves finished with 16 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Manek finished with nine points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Elijah Harkless finished with 19 points and Umoga Gibson 18.
Yet, others struggled.
De’Vion Harmon couldn’t get much going for a second straight game, taking only five shots and scoring just four points in 30 minutes.
Kur Kuath was ineffective to the point OU coach Lon Kruger only played him for seven minutes; seven minutes in which the Sooners were outscored by 11 points. Victor Iwaukor only played a minute and registered a plus/minus of -3.
When everybody’s playing well, OU might conceivably be a top-five team, but that didn’t happen Saturday.
Notable
• Reaves’ luck: Austin Reaves has been oddly unlucky — or perhaps the other way around — when it comes to the coronavirus. He’s missed three games over two different periods as a result of the virus, even though he has not yet tested positive for the virus.
“That’s what’s gotten me both times, contract tracing,” he said. “Both of my roommates have tested positive … It’s the world we live in right now and you can’t really do anything about it.”
Unlucky, but luckier than his roommates, to be sure.
Reaves enjoyed the game he had despite only getting one practice in before playing after missing a full week of practice.
• Hard-luck team: The Cyclones must be the best winless-in-conference team in the nation.
They played OU tight the entire game, they lost at then-No. 4 Texas Jan. 5 by six points and even played No. 2 Baylor within 11 points on Jan. 2, closer than any team this season other than Texas Tech and Kansas.
Next
Now 12-5 overall and 7-4 against Big 12 Conference foes following Saturday’s 79-72 victory over Iowa State (2-11, 0-8), OU was to meet Baylor at 5 p.m. Wednesday. That game, though, has been postponed, a result of COVID issues within the Bears program. That leaves OU’s next scheduled game at noon, Saturday, at West Virginia.
