It’s hard to win without making shots.
That proved to be the downfall for the Community Christian School boys team downfall on Friday night in a Class 4A district playoff game.
The Royals shot just 19.5 precent from the field (8 of 41) and endured a scoreless third quarter in a 50-29 loss to visiting Elgin that puts their season on the brink.
CCS (8-15), which made a dramatic run to last season’s Class 3A title game but is playing up a class this season, will play either Bethany or Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness on Thursday at Bethany in a regional elimination game. Elgin (12-12) will play the Bethany-McGuinness winner.
“It helps to have shotmakers and right now, we are struggling with shooting the ball in a big, big way,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have much of an inside threat to where you can just pound the ball in there. We’re dependent on the 3-pointer night in and night out and some nights we’ve shot it decent, but for the most part, we’ve really struggled.”
The Royals made only 3 of 10 shots in the first quarter, but the last one was a 40-foot heave at the buzzer by Boxy Wallace that pulled them within 10-9. CCS took a 12-10 lead with 5:30 left in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Noah Robinson, who led the Royals with nine points.
But CCS didn’t score again until 39 seconds before halftime (on a 3-pointer by freshman Destin Edwards) and didn’t score at all in the third quarter, missing all 10 of its shots and two free throws. By that point, Elgin led 38-15 and the result had effectively been decided.
“We couldn’t string a bunch of stops together,” Price said. “They were scoring too often and it just got away in a hurry.
“I’m just hoping by next (season), we can learn from these experiences and these guys will put in a lot of work in the offseason and we can come back better, because it’s not too enjoyable right now.”
The Owls did an effective job shutting down the Royals’ top inside player, Wallace, limiting him to five points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Meanwhile, Elgin had a balanced offense, with Christian Reed scoring 12 points, Denton Glover 11 (along with five steals and three assists) and Jake Lohman 10.
Elgin 46, CCS girls 36
The young CCS girls – with four sophomores and one freshman in the starting lineup – committed eight of their 13 turnovers in the fourth quarter, allowing Elgin to pull away for a 46-37 win.
“We’ve just got to take care of the ball,” CCS coach Chad Thrailkill said. “We got the ball where we wanted to go and just rushed some things. … No excuses. We’re down one, tied, had the ball, but we just couldn’t make plays and their kids hit shots.”
The Royals entered the fourth quarter tied 28-28, but Elgin sophomore Maddy Nez proved to be the difference for her team in the final eight minutes, contributing six of her nine points along with three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Nez’s second 3-pointer of the quarter, with 3:39 left, put the Owls ahead 37-32. Twice, CCS pulled within three points but the Royals couldn’t completely close the gap.
Freshman post player Kelby Carter — who missed most of the second half after suffering an injury — returned to contribute five points in the final minute to seal the win for Elgin. She led the Owls with 17 points and nine rebounds, seven of those in the second quarter.
Sarah Davison scored 14 points for CCS while Preslee Hartsock added 10 and Hope Martin had nine along with nine rebounds.
CCS will play either No. 3-ranked Bethany or McGuinness in a regional elimination game on Saturday in Bethany. Bethany beat CCS 84-25 on Jan. 20 while McGuinness is 8-14.
“We’ve got to win three (games) to get to area, so that’s our next mission,” Thrailkill said.
