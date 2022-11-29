This season’s Community Christian School boys basketball team will likely be compared to last year's squad, which made a memorable march all the way to the Class 3A state championship game.
But coach Tim Price understandably is more concerned with the here and now.
The Royals sputtered early at home on Tuesday night in their season opener, but turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and eventually pulled away for a 66-36 romp over Tulsa Crossover Prep.
Junior newcomer Boxy Wallace led the Royals with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots, while the team’s lone returning starter, junior Noah Robinson, added 13 points and three steals. CCS has plenty of potential this season, but Price knows the development will be a process that requires patience.
“We are extremely young and we are extremely inexperienced,” Price said. “The fact that we couldn’t stick the ball in the hole and we were sloppy (early) was not a surprise. I’ve just got to remember how inexperienced we are. It’s going to take some time, but we’ve got some good players.
“The kids who were here last year know the expectations. But it’s not even a thought in our mind about how deep we could go in the playoffs this year. We’ve just got to figure out how to get better, one day at a time.”
The Royals committed 17 turnovers against the Lions, which put them in a 11-10 hole after one quarter and then made only 2-of-10 free throws in the second quarter. CCS held a narrow 22-18 halftime lead.
Coming out of halftime, the Royals turned to a 2-2-1 full-court press and a zone defense while Wallace took over offensively. Crossover Prep committed 10 of its 29 turnovers in the quarter and CCS took advantage, scoring 17 straight points.
A 3-pointer by freshman Destin Edwards capped the run and put the Royals ahead 45-23 with 47 seconds left in the quarter and the Lions never threatened after that. Edwards finished with nine points. Eleven players ended up scoring for CCS.
Quan Gibson was Crossover Prep’s only major offensive threat, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The schedule quickly becomes difficult for CCS, which will play traditional power Heritage Hall next Tuesday before hosting a tournament later that week that includes Weatherford, Anadarko and Heritage Hall, among others.
“We’re going to have to learn on the fly and take some bumps along the road and hopefully as the year goes along, we’ll continue to improve,” Price said.
• CCS girls easily defeat Del City JV, 65-25: The Royals scored 35 straight points during a run that spanned parts of three quarters, breaking open a tight game and cruising to a 65-25 season-opening win over Del City's junior varsity.
The Eagles pulled within 15-12 on a basket by Deraya Collier with 13 seconds left in the first quarter, but CCS sophomore Preslee Hartsock made a 3-pointer as time expired in the quarter and the Royals were off and running.
Del City missed its next 17 shots, going scoreless in the second quarter and not scoring again until the 2:15 mark of the third quarter while the Royals steadily built their lead. Sophomore Sadie Thrailkill finished with 19 points and Hartsock added 12 to go with seven assists and five steals.
Kate Hollingsworth went 3-of-3 from 3-point range and scored nine points. Akeelah Howard led the Eagles with five points.
CCS had three sophomores and a freshman in its starting lineup, and coach Chad Thrailkill said the Royals are hoping two injured players – who figure to play big minutes – will be able to debut soon.
“I think it was nerves and jitters and being too excited early,” Chad Thrailkill said. “Sometimes stuff is too easy. I think we eventually settled in and did a good job of getting the ball in the basket. We can make shots but our big deal is we’ve got to be able to rebound.”
