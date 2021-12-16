NHS girls coach Frankie Parks put it simply when asked how his team is feeling heading into tonight’s Crosstown Clash with Norman North.
“We’re ready to go,” Parks said.
It makes sense.
The Tigers haven’t had any issues with Norman North in recent matchups, having won each of the past five games by 19 points or more. But they also haven’t played since Saturday’s 60-52 loss to Putnam City West in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational finals.
The Tigers had their chances to win that game. They held a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter up by nine points, but a late PC West run forced overtime and eventually helped the Patriots win the game.
The loss wasn’t just the first of the season for the Tigers. It also ended their 45-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 2019. But that winning stream wasn’t the focus for the Tigers.
“People keep asking about the streak. and quite frankly, I haven’t spoke to the girls about that at all this year,” Parks said. “We have a whole new starting five for the most part, kids that weren’t even in the program over the last three years when we accomplished those things. So the win streak wasn’t what we were playing for.
“We were playing to win the Joe Lawson tourney. When we lost, it wasn’t about losing the streak. It was about [losing] a game against PC West that we shouldn’t have lost.”
Despite the loss, the Tigers (4-1) have a lot of reasons to feel good about their play through five games. They picked up wins against Class 6A No. 10 Edmond Memorial and No. 5 Mustang to start the season, and had no issues with Enid and Owasso in the first two rounds of the Joe Lawson tourney.
They’ve also gotten production from several newcomers on the roster, including freshman Olivia Watkins, who scored eight points against PC West, third most on the Tigers. Junior point guard Aaliyah Henderson scored 22 points in the team’s 55-35 win over Owasso.
And while it was a tough loss to PC West, Parks is confident the team can learn a lot from it.
“I thought we played great all year,” Parks said. “We have a whole new group. Things tend to be tough as far as figuring out cohesiveness and what pieces work well together. But they want to work well together. and that’s what has made it so enjoyable.
“I don’t think that PCs did anything to make us lose, I think we just kind of lost our lost at ourselves. … I’m sorry, but we should have won that game. I think we turned the ball over, and we’ve got some young kids and they’re learning along the way… Those are things that we can certainly fix. So I think these girls have played tremendously well since the season started considering the circumstances and it being an entirely new group.”
They have a chance to move past it against the T-Wolves tonight, and Parks isn’t concerned about if his team is ready to play.
“We come to compete, and we come to play,” Parks said. “Obviously, with it being the Clash, the girls are pretty excited about it, and I don’t have to do any particular type of motivation. The Clash speaks for itself, and it motivates those girls on their own.
“So will we be ready? Absolutely. I think our girls, especially after [last] Saturday, wanting to get that taste out of their mouth, will come out Friday ready to go.”