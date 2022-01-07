OKLAHOMA CITY—Jeremiah Johnson looked up at the shot-clock as 22 seconds remained in the fourth quarter.
Preparing his dribble drive, the junior guard streaked past a tightly-guarding Del City defender towards the right elbow. Before the double-team trickled over to Johnson, who looked like he was on a beeline to the paint, he quickly rose up for a desperate, off-balance jumper that fell just short of the net to tie the game.
The missed jumper sealed Class 6A No. 8 Norman North’s fate with just eight seconds remaining in the game, as the Class 5A top-ranked Eagles went on to make both of their free-throws, sealing a 51-47 win against the Timberwolves in the semifinal of the Bishop McGuinness Classic.
Del City dominated the Timberwolves defensively in the first half, as Norman North struggled to find open jumpers against the Eagles’ suffocating defense.
“We knew what we were doing defensively wasn’t bad,” Norman North head coach Kellen McCoy said. “We were struggling to make shots in the first half. Offensively, we were struggling (to get going), and I think we just got to stick with it defensively. Honestly, we need to be a little more patient, get much more action and continue to guard.”
At halftime, Del City led the Timberwolves 31-20, the largest deficit of the game. Offensively, Johnson and Kevin Overton – Norman North’s two leading scorers on the season – were the only players to score in the first half.
“They’re important for us,” McCoy said of Overton and Johnson. “They’ve got to do their jobs. and then our role guys have to step up and do their jobs (offensively) and defensively.
“That will continue to be a big part of what we do. And, you know, we need other guys to step up to help those primary guys.”
The Timberwolves made their run in the third quarter. Johnson and Overton continued their offensive explosion, piloting the Timberwolves on a 7-0 run at the end of the third quarter.
Johnson was the main catalyst for Norman North’s explosive third quarter. He scored the Timberwolves first seven points after going 3-for-3 from the field, while Overton added four of his 15 total points.
Alongside Johnson and Overton, Ben Moser, son of Sooners’ head coach Porter Moser, poured in four points and a steal with a minute remaining in the third to bring the Timberwolves within one point.
Norman North rallied for its first lead of the game at the start of the fourth quarter following a quick up-and-under layup from Johnson, but the Timberwolves early quarter fortitude did not last long. The Eagles quickly came from behind to take the lead once again after a steal and dunk from Del City point guard Demarious Vealy.
In the end, both teams went on to trade baskets down the stretch. The Eagles ended the game with the advantage, following two missed jumpers from Johnson.
Ultimately, as Norman North prepares for its third place matchup on Saturday, McCoy is looking for more focus from his team.
“I’m looking for a little more buy-in into what we’re telling them on both ends of the ball,” McCoy said. “We’ve got to stick to the scouting board and focus on the game plan.”