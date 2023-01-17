On the bright side for the Norman North girls, it took the state’s second-ranked team to interrupt what had been their best run of games since coach Al Beal took over the program two years ago.
On the not-so bright side, that still meant Edmond Memorial walked out of the Timberwolves gym Tuesday night with a convincing 62-43 victory.
“They definitely sped us up,” said North’s Hannah Fields, who finished with 17 points to share game-high scoring honors with Memorial’s Addy Johnson, even without netting her first field goal until late in the third quarter.
“(They) made us take the first shot we had whether it was open or not.”
In their previous five, the 11th-ranked Timberwolves (7-6) had fallen to Putnam City West, but topped Yukon, Sand Springs, Classen SAS and Edmond Santa Fe.
They’d found something.
Whatever it was exactly, the Bulldogs (10-2), with size and strength advantages, took them out of it.
Nor did being down a starter, Avery Robbins, help the T-Wolves’ cause.
“They made us feel uncomfortable,” Beal said, “and once we became uncomfortable, we weren’t ourselves. We were playing a lot of individual [basketball]. On offense, we weren’t moving the ball.”
To wit, point guard Seleh Harmon, who’d been playing very well, was not only held to seven points, but didn’t convert her first field goal until three minutes remained.
Memorial led 16-8 after a quarter and had North not spent the entire second quarter in the bonus — 9 of 10 free-throw shooting, 0 of 10 field goal shooting — the Bulldogs’ half-time edge would have been quite a bit more lopsided than 29-17.
The bonus gone in the third quarter, the Bulldogs’ advantage reached 21 points before settling on a 42-24 edge entering the fourth.
Memorial’s Baylor Franz, who torched Norman High opening night, did not shoot well, but finished with five assists and eight rebounds, game highs both, and 15 points after canning all four of her fourth-quarter free throws.
North post Olivia Watkins came out of a second- and third-quarter drought to pour in nine fourth-quarter points to finish with 12.
Watkins, sort of, led her squad on the boards by coming down with five rebounds, the same number as Fields, Whitney Wollenborg and Harmon.
The T-Wolves did what they didn’t do most of the game in the final period.
Not so sped up, in addition to Watkins’ rebounding, Fields found her shot, swishing a pair of 3-pointers with clearly better form than her second-quarter attempts.
The T-Wolves briefly cut the deficit to 14 points before the Bulldogs responded with a 14-3 run to put the game away.
“We’ll just kind of re-establish our identity and get back to work,” Beal said.
If they can do it in two days, they might be in business.
On Thursday, North opens play at the John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School against eighth-ranked Midwest City.
Edmond Memorial boys 57, Norman North 46: Looking for their fourth win, the North boys played Memorial close early, trailing by a point after a quarter and 28-24 at the half.
North, though, never got any closer and a bit past the halfway point of the fourth quarter Memorial put the game away, taking a 15-point edge.
Falling to 3-10, North got 10 points from Ben Moser and seven from Noah Jones.
Memorial, now 7-5, got 16 points from Nate Brown and 14 from Carter Hjelmstad.
On Thursday, North opens play at the John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School against Lawton.
