The Norman North girls try not to dwell too much on any big wins or tough losses.
But the T-Wolves knew they weren’t at their best last week at the John Nobles Invitational, where they finished in sixth place. They lost two of three games, including a tough eight-point loss to Moore, the host team.
So entering Friday night’s game against 6A No. 20-ranked Deer Creek, the T-Wolves wanted to jump out to an early lead.
That turned out not to be a problem. The T-Wolves jumped out to an 18-1 lead on their home floor, thanks in part to hot outside shooting and eight first-quarter points from Olivia Watkins.
That early lead proved to be the difference in the T-Wolves’ 81-44 win over Deer Creek.
“Typically when we don’t have a good game, we usually come out with a little bit more pride and fire,” North coach Al Beal said. “So I wasn’t totally surprised by tonight.”
The T-Wolves never let up. Seleh Harmon scored 17 first-half points to help the T-Wolves take a 25-point lead into halftime.
Deer Creek never threatened in the second half, as the T-Wolves’ full-court press helped them extend the lead to more than 30 points before the fourth quarter began.
“We wanted to make sure we didn’t come out flat, so we came out in a full-court press in that first quarter,” Beal said. “Then we did it again after halftime, not to run the score up, but to keep our energy up.”
Harmon scored 23 points and Watkins added 16 to pace the T-Wolves. Whitney Wollenberg added nine. Hannah Fields finished with seven. Kenzie Clouse and Avery Robbins each had six, Jaclyn Connally and Sadie Epps each had five, and Audrey Bertman and Audrey Tucker both finished with two.
The T-Wolves improve to 9-8 on the season. They play at 6A No. 12-Mustang on Tuesday before a rematch at Moore on Friday.
Late run pushes Norman North boys past Deer Creek
Every time the T-Wolves appeared to pull away, Deer Creek had a response.
And when the Antlers hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42-42 with just over four minutes to go, it appeared the T-Wolves were in for another close. But on Friday night, they flipped the script.
It started with a floater from Carter Carbonell. Then Noah Jones drove to the rim for a layup. Then Ben Moser finished an open layup. Jones scored again on a fast break layup. And Nate Lancaster hit two free throws.
Just like that, the T-Wolves scored on five straight possessions to secure a 10-0 run in the final four minutes, sealing a 52-42 win at Norman North High School.
It was a back-and-forth affair that saw the two teams tied at half and Deer Creek take a late third-quarter lead. But the T-Wolves’ late run helped them seal their third win in their last four outings.
Jones led the way with 12 points. Moser and Lancaster both added 11. Hezekiah Green finished with nine, Carbonell added seven and Owen Eshelmen recorded two points.
The T-Wolves improve to 6-11 on the season.
