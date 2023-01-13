Seleh Harmon drained a 3-pointer for Norman North at the first-quarter buzzer on Friday night against Edmond Santa Fe.
Although no one in the North gym yet knew it, the snowball had started rolling downhill.
Harmon’s shot began an 18-2 run – during which the sophomore scored 15 of her career-high 28 points – that gave the Timberwolves a comfortable lead they never relinquished en route to a 52-44 win.
The 5-foot-10 Harmon, in her first season at North after spending her freshman campaign at Norman High, went 9 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, to go with four rebounds and two assists. It was the breakout game North coach Al Beal had been hoping Harmon would have.
“With a girl with skills like that, it was just a matter of time,” Beal said. “She was just resilient. She was on the offensive boards. She just played an extremely well-rounded game.”
No. 12-ranked North (7-5) never trailed but held only a 10-9 lead over No. 18 Santa Fe (5-7) before Harmon’s 3-pointer to close the first quarter. She followed that with a 2-pointer and another 3-pointer in the first 51 seconds of the second quarter, then made a free throw at the 6:28 mark.
She closed the run with two more 3-pointers, putting the Timberwolves up 28-11 with 2:27 left in the quarter. Harmon finished the quarter with a flurry, too, assisting on a 3-pointer by Hannah Fields as time expired. That made it 34-15 and at that point, Harmon (18 points) had outscored Santa Fe by herself.
“She is a very special player, in terms of skill set,” Beal said. “You will find a lot of players with a very high skill set, but they don’t work hard like she does. She always wants to get better. She struggled a bit offensively in our previous game but I knew she’d bounce back. That’s just the toughness of the kid. She’s not just a shooter – she’s the total package.”
Santa Fe pulled within 42-34 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Lydia Hall. But Olivia Watkins — who finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals despite battling foul trouble — hit a 3-pointer 23 seconds into the fourth quarter and another with 3:49 left to keep Santa Fe at bay.
Hall and Jerney Bennett each scored 10 points for the Wolves.
Third-quarter woes doom North boys in loss to Santa Fe
After an 0-7 start to the season, North’s boys were looking for their third win in their past five games, but a disastrous third quarter ended their hopes as Santa Fe won 54-41.
Santa Fe out-rebounded the Timberwolves 36-13. North had more turnovers (14) than rebounds and recorded only five baskets through three quarters.
Still, North was within 22-20 at halftime, thanks to a 10-of-10 effort from the free-throw line.
But the Timberwolves managed only five points in the third quarter, during which they went 3 of 9 from the line and 1 of 9 from the field. That allowed Santa Fe to build a double-digit lead that peaked at 46-30 with 3:50 left in the game.
North (2-10) came no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Nate Lancaster went 5 of 8 from the field and led North with 15 points. Three Santa Fe players scored in double figures, led by Drelen Nero with 16 points and Maikhi Chambers with 13.
