So here’s how it happened.
Moore’s Tristan Hawkins missed two free throws with 26 seconds remaining, giving Norman North back the ball trailing by a single point.
Timberwolves coach Kellen McCoy had been trusting Noah Jones with the ball most of the final frame and the final possession would be no different.
Jones, who’d scored North’s previous five points on two baskets and a free throw, made his way into the lane against an athletic Lion defense, earning an awkward shot he couldn’t get to fall.
The ball then found Ben Moser, who couldn’t corral it but fought to keep the play alive, eventually tipping it toward Hezekiah Green, who also couldn’t corral it, but managed to tip it toward Nate Lancaster.
The North guard corralled it, knew time was short, and took a dribble into the paint before elevating off his left foot, the ball in his right hand and, in total control, pushed it toward the basket and banked it home.
That’s how the T-Wolves beat the Lions 53-52 Friday night at the North Gym, making it five of six wins to move to 8-11 on the season. Moore fell to 11-6.
“They just tipped it out,” Lancaster said. “I was in the right place at the right time.”
Finally.
Lancaster entered the third quarter sitting on 13 points, having canned 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Yet, defended by Moore’s Darian Grant, the biggest body on the court, he was sitting on a single fourth-quarter shot attempt until making the game-winner.
He claimed not to mind.
“I think my teammates were better off having him on me and opening up the lane for more shots at the basket,” Lancaster said. “He had a bunch of blocks.”
The victory continues what’s become a big second half of the season for the T-Wolves, who entered the John Nobles Invitational at Moore on Jan. 19 having won just 3 of 13 to begin the season.
They steadied things that day with a six-point victory over a very good Lawton squad and, except for a a three-point setback the next day against Milwood, they’ve kept winning.
“We’ve just been finishing games,” Jones said. “Getting stops. Executing.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Owen Eshelman put North on top 18-13 to close the first quarter. An early-second quarter 3 from Lancaster staked the T-Wolves to their biggest lead, 22-15.
Moore’s biggest lead came in the third quarter, 39-35, following a 3 from Hawkins.
That same seven-point edge materialized again for North when Rylan Phillips netted the first two baskets of the fourth quarter.
Moore responded with nine straight points to lead 48-46.
The rest of it was high drama.
Lancaster’s 15 points led the the T-Wolves. Jones finished with 12 and Eschelman added 10. Moser only scored a bucket, but led North with five rebounds and both teams with five steals.
Grant led Moore with 12 points and nine rebounds. Malachi Lee added nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Hawkins added nine points and five assists.
North coach Kellen McCoy believes his team’s been playing well most of the season. Now he’s getting the wins to show for it.
“I’m so proud of them because they have just continued to fight through adversity,” he said. “Moore did a great job, it was a roller coaster game … and our guys just continued to be resilient, continued to fight back and punch back.”
Right to the end.
Norman North girls 53, Moore 45
Chalked full of very physical play, fouls and free throws, nothing went smoothly for the Norman North and Moore girls Friday night inside the North Gym.
One team, though, handled it better than the other, and it was the Timberwolves, who nabbed their third straight victory to move to 11-8 on the season. The Lions fell to 9-9.
Hannah Fields led North with 15 points and matched Moore’s Libby Jaques for game-high rebounding honors with 11. Olivia Watkins added 15 points and four rebounds Seleh Harmon 13 points and four rebounds.
Albony Broyles and Ally McDougal both led Moore with 10 points. Jaques added eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.