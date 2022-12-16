The ball floated up, hitting the back of the rim before falling back down towards the court.
Then, it was a flash of bodies as players from both teams scrambled for the loose ball.
Forward Marquis Combs-Pierce pulled down his own miss and got the second shot to fall for a three-point-play with just under 10 seconds remaining, helping seal the Tigers' 46-45 win over Norman North in the Crosstown Clash.
It was a big moment, and not just for Norman High basketball, which was looking to snap a 20-game losing streak that’s spanned the last decade. It was also an important moment for Combs-Pierce, a senior and leader for the Tigers’ who has worked hard just to get to that moment.
“There were a lot of emotions flowing in my head,” Combs-Pierce said. “I missed the first one, so I thought it was over, but I kept fighting and got the second one and just threw it in. Adrenaline was just rushing.”
The Tigers have come all the way back to take the lead on this three point play by Marquis Combs Pierce. pic.twitter.com/SpAVTqopZd— Tarik Masri (@TarikM_Official) December 17, 2022
In many ways it was representative of Norman High’s night.
The Tigers were actually considered the favorites heading into the game despite the losing streak, and trailed by as many as 14 points with under five minutes remaining in the game.
They turned up the intensity on defense with a full-court press that forced the Timberwolves into turnovers and easy transition baskets. Four Norman North turnovers over the final two minutes led to an impressive comeback, culminating in Combs-Pierce’s big play.
For someone with the insight and perspective that Cole has, the senior’s big moment was much bigger than what it seemed on the surface.
“Life-changing,” Cole said about the shot. “Because that kid has worked his butt off to get into the best shape of his life … For him to get that offensive board on the second offensive board — soft touch off the glass, and-one — it’s just life-changing. All the work is worth it in that moment.”
Norman North got one last chance to take the lead back on a 3-pointer by Nate Lancaster, but it was blocked by sophomore Trashaun Combs-Pierce. After scoring 23 points through the first three quarters of the game, Norman High scored 23 points in the final quarter to seal the win.
Norman North had six turnovers and just two made field goals in the final period. Finding ways to finish games off has been a struggle for the Timberwolves through the early stretch of their season.
“It’s been the same thing that we’ve been going through the last couple of weeks,” McCoy said. “Put ourselves in a position to win the game and late game we didn’t try to make the sure play. We tried to make the risky play and the risky pass, rather than just tried to break it on the bounce or find the simple pass, or even I feel like take a 10-second call and make them take the ball out.”
Ben Moser led all scorers with 16 points and was a key part of the Timberwolves success early in the game. Despite entering the game as the underdogs, Norman North played tough, physical basketball to prevent Trashaun and Marquis Combs-Pierce from taking over the game with their size.
The pair scored 16 points combined despite Trashaun being held scoreless through the first half.
Norman High will enter winter break with a 4-2 record and as one of the top-10 teams in 6A basketball according to the OSSAA coaches poll.
“Momentum,” Cole said about the win. “The name of the game of basketball is momentum. This was a momentum run for us to be 4-2, probably the best record this program has had in 10 years. These guys are just more united to work hard and they’re starting to see that what we’re doing is starting together.”
Norman High will be back in action on Jan. 3rd against Edmond-Deer Creek, while the Timberwolves will make their return on the same day on the road against Yukon.
