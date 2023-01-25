For most of three quarters at the NHS Gym, the 11th-ranked Norman High boys, trailing by a point after a quarter and leading by two at the half, were doing all they could to secure any lead over Stillwater.
But when Matt Willenborg dished to a cutting Trashaun Combs-Pierce with 93 seconds left in the third quarter for what became a hoop-and-harm three-point play, the Tigers finally had a real lead:
Seven points.
What happened next?
On the other end of the court, the Pioneers knocked down 3-pointers on each of their next three possessions.
Also, NHS never gave back its edge, answering and answering until its lead proved insurmountable — 15 points — eventually exiting with a 67-60 victory.
“That second half … we just had multiple guys stepping in and stepping up,” NHS coach Cory Cole staid. “And that’s our depth, that’s our firepower.”
It’s third win in four outings, the Tigers improved to 10-6 while the Pioneers fell to 5-11.
Stillwater’s 3-point barrage pulled it within 45-43. But just as that was happening, NHS was beginning a big run of its own, netting 16 points in the space of 10 possessions, pushing its advantage to 61-46.
Many contributed.
Caison Cole led the Tigers with 16 points on 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 8 foul shooting.
Willenborg added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Marquis Combs-Pierce added 12 points and eight rebounds. Landon Miller and Trashaun Combs-Pierce both finished with nine points and three assists.
Stillwater’s D.J. Cason led everybody with 23 points, drawing 11 fouls and finishing 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Garrick Martin and Trey Tuck both finished with 15 points.
“That was a good test for us to have to execute in a close game,” Cole said.
The Tigers return to action back home Friday against Edmond Santa Fe.
