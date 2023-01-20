MIDWEST CITY — Carl Albert is the No. 1 team in Class 5A and absolutely looked the part for three quarters Friday night at the Titan Classic.
Norman High has spent time in Class 6A’s top five this season, currently resides No. 8, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter the Tigers were finally able to dictate the flow of the game.
By then, though, the Titans had already built a 17-point lead and the Tigers could never get it inside double digits, cutting the deficit to 10 points with about six minutes remaining and again 3 1/2 minutes later.
It added up to a 58-43 Carl Albert victory, sending the Titans (13-2) into today’s 8:30 p.m. championship game against third-ranked Putnam City North and the Tigers (8-6) into today’s 5:30 p.m. third-place contest against Destiny Christian.
“One of our biggest problems is coming out in the game kind of slow,” NHS point guard Caison Cole said. “And you can kind of see that at the end of the game. If we lose by a lot, you can see that difference in the first quarter.”
The Tigers trailed 16-6 after eight minutes, yet a bigger indicator of their struggles may have been the facts their first field goal came off the bench, a 3-pointer from Landon Miller almost 5 minutes after the tip, and their first field goal from a starter did not arrive until 7:12 before the half, when Marquis Combs-Pierce’s deuce brought them within 18-8.
Throughout the first three quarters the Tigers failed to help themselves, missing both under-the-basket “chippies,” as coach Cory Cole called them, and unguarded, time-stopped 15-footers from the charity stripe.
“They always say,” said Cole, “you make your layups, make your free throws, you’re going to win every game [or] have a chance to win every game.”
In all, the Tigers shot just 31.9 percent (15 of 47), made just 4 of 20 3-point attempts and 9 of 18 free throws; or 5 of 14 of the free throws Caison Cole didn’t take.
The Titans took 12 fewer shots, yet made four more field goals, hit 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and canned 15 of 21 free throws.
“Carl Albert is a great defensive team,” Cory Cole said. “They’re No. 1 for a reason.”
Going to a full-court trapping defense over the game’s last eight minutes, NHS opened the frame on a 9-2 run, even getting a 10-second call in Carl Albert’s backcourt.
Caison Cole scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. Playing every minute, Trashaun Combs-Pierce added 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Titans got 4 of 6 3-point shooting and 15 points from Ryan Reynolds in just 19 minutes of court time. Quincy Hopkins, who also played 32 minutes, added 13 points and six rebounds, while Tashawn James added 14 off the bench. As a trio, they made 13 of 20 shots.
For NHS, the game was a constant play-from-behind slog. They were never closer than their first-quarter deficit and trailed by as many as 19 points.
“It’s just about finishing plays,” Cory Cole said. “Free throws, the contact layups. We’ve just got to be better at that in the moment.”
Early this evening, they get another chance.
