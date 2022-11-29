On the one hand, the Norman High girls appeared every bit a state tournament team during Tuesday night’s season opener inside the NHS Gym.
On the other, Edmond Memorial appeared a slightly better state tourney team, especially down the stretch of a fourth quarter in which the Tigers, already in foul trouble, may have lost their legs, too.
All that and it didn’t help one bit would-be senior star Aaliyah Henderson was unavailable, as she’ll be all season, having suffered an offseason ACL tear.
Nor did hitting 18 of 20 second-half free throws hurt the Bulldogs, who trailed by five points when the fourth quarter began, yet led 65-58 when the buzzer sounded, closing the contest on a 13-4 run.
NHS’ Jordyn Rollins, interchangeable at the four and five slots alongside Nessa Begay, who was forced to play with four fouls after the 3:07 mark of the third quarter, led the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Begay, who added eight points and seven boards, picked up her fourth 70 seconds into the fourth quarter and her fifth 3:05 later.
If that made things harder, so did Memorial’s fourth-quarter man defense. It never relented and may well have been the source of some heavy Tiger legs, limiting NHS to seven fourth-quarter points, all from the free-throw line.
“I thought the energy was good as far as both teams,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said. “But I also think that our bigs didn’t get the benefit of some of those calls in the paint, to be able to shoot free throws like they should have.”
Parks’ daughter Keeley, a sophomore, playing in front of suitors that included Oklahoma women’s coach Jennie Baranczyk and Chris Dailey, Geno Auriemma’s forever assistant at Connecticut, finished with 14 points and four assists, but struggled after the half with the rest of her teammates, adding just five post-intermission points.
What tended to happen down the stretch, be it after the ball found Rollins or Begay inside, or was driven into the paint by Parks or Kaylyn Simmons, was a convergence of Memorial’s defense around the ball that, rather than open passing lanes to Tiger shooters, instead caused turnovers, loose balls or flailing shots unlikely to go in.
“That comes when we get tired,” Rollins said. “We’re kind of not thinking as well as we do when we have our energy.”
The contest’s heroes were Memorial’s Janiyah Williams and Baylor Franz, the latter of which did a number on the Tigers last season, too.
Each netted 19 points, Williams adding seven rebounds and Franz adding six boards and three assists.
“Consistency,” Frankie Parks said needs to be the Tigers’ ticket. “I thought we got a little tired during the fourth quarter, but consistency through four quarters is what we need.”
The Tigers are back on the court Friday, but not in Oklahoma.
They’ll open showcase play in Mansfield, Texas, at the She Got Game Classic, taking on Conway (Ark.) at 7 p.m. Friday, before playing Grandview High, out of Aurora, Colorado, at 11 Saturday morning.
Should they come out ahead, they may have Memorial to thank for putting them in the right frame of mind.
• EMHS boys 37, NHS 36: The Tigers showed a whole lot of promise in their season opener Tuesday night against Edmond Memorial, only failing to hit their last shot.
On the other end — one possession and two timeouts after Trashaun Combs-Pierce put NHS up a point with with two free throws and 20.6 seconds remaining — Memorial’s Ciaran Pedula found a path around the congestion in the paint for a right-to-left swerving layup that wound up ending the scoring.
Caison Cole tried to win it for the Tigers from above the top of the key, but his buzzer-beating 3-point attempt was deflected away.
Cole shot well, though, hitting a quartet of 3-pointers and leading both teams with 17 points.
Combs-Pierce finished with 11.
Carter Hjelmstad led Memorial with nine points.
NHS returns to the court Tuesday at Mustang.
