Coming off a holiday break and with two starters out, Norman High boys basketball coach Cory Cole figured the Tigers would need to lean on their defense against visiting Deer Creek on Tuesday night.
That proved to be a solid strategy. The Tigers put on a defensive clinic, allowing Deer Creek only eight points after halftime – and only two in the fourth quarter – while pulling away for a 45-31 win.
Class 6A No. 20-ranked Deer Creek (3-4) had scored at least 53 points in all but one of its previous games this season, but the Antlers made only 3 of 22 shots after halftime against No. 7 Norman (5-2). For the game, Deer Creek went 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
It wasn’t bad offense. Deer Creek had only one turnover in the first half — which came in the final minute — and eight for the game. It was simply of case of the Tigers dedicating themselves at the defensive end, Cole said.
“Great defense,” Cole said. “We’re one of the best defensive teams in the state. That’s what I say every day. We take pride in that. Our offense had an off night but our defense had its best game of the season. (Deer Creek) shoots the ball really well. We did a good job against some really good guards.”
With brothers Marquis Combs-Pierce and Trashaun Combs-Pierce sitting out the game (they are expected to return soon, perhaps as soon as this weekend, when the Tigers will play in the Putnam City Invitational), another inside player stepped up to carry a load for Norman. Senior Landon Miller came off the bench and led the Tigers in both scoring (14 points) and rebounding (seven).
Miller staked Norman to a 31-23 halftime lead with 11 first-half points. The Tigers took the lead for good at 19-17 when he made two free throws with 4:19 left in the second quarter. That was part of a 16-3 run for Norman as the Antlers went just 2 of 11 from the field in the quarter.
Norman had its own offensive issues – the Tigers managed only 14 points after halftime and four in the fourth quarter – but the defensive effort overshadowed the lack of scoring.
“We wanted to make it tough (to shoot 3-pointers) – not just guarding the arc, but defending the arc and taking it personal and not giving up catch-and-shoot threes,” Cole said. “We took some pride … and it showed.”
NHS girls move past Deer Creek
Norman’s fifth-ranked girls moved to 9-3 with a 57-35 win over No. 19 Deer Creek (5-5). With three projected backcourt starters out due to injury, Norman coach Frankie Parks is placing a heavier load on his interior players and they responded well against the Antlers.
Senior Nessa Begay led the Tigers with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots and routinely joined with Kayla Jones (eight points, seven rebounds) and Jordyn Rollins (seven points, six rebounds) in delivering nifty passes to each other for scoring opportunities. The trio helped Norman post a 38-21 rebounding advantage.
“We’re blessed with multiple post players who can get the job done in the paint,” Parks said. “With our starting guards out, we put it in our post players’ hands today and they answered the call.
“They are talented kids, high IQ kids, and they know how to play basketball. When they’re on the same level and playing together, they’re pretty special.”
Norman never trailed, leading 14-5 after one quarter and 23-15 after halftime. The Antlers pulled within 27-20 early in the third quarter, but the Tigers scored the next six points and their lead didn’t fall below double digits the rest of the way.
Ava Farris led Deer Creek with 14 points but only five players scored for the Antlers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.