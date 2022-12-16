If there was one major moment during the opening round of Friday night’s first Crosstown Clash of the season at Norman North, it arrived when Norman High’s Kayla Jones did something most would agree she’s not supposed to do.
“I said ‘and one’ and then I stared her down,” she said.
So, in the moment Jones set herself up for a traditional three-point play, she also sent North's Seleh Harmon to the free-throw line for two shots, and the Tigers ball out of bounds, the result of a technical foul.
Here’s what happened.
Jones hit her free-throw to put NHS up a point in the middle of the third quarter. Harman hit one of two on the technical to tie it back up. And then Jones, still riding the same energy that led to the technical, continued on her way, leading the T-Wolves to a 57-46 victory.
“It was out of competitiveness,” Jones said. “I think when I’m on the floor, I’m really a whole different person. Like I’m really sweet off. I kind of just got too hyped up.”
Whatever works.
It was not the typical Clash of days gone by.
NHS didn’t score until Jordyn Rollins knocked down a deuce with the Tigers 10th shot, more than 4 minutes already played.
NHS didn’t score in the second quarter until Keeley Parks got a 2 to drop 3:40 before the half.
A defensive battle early, North went into intermission carrying a 21-17 lead.
“We came in at halftime and we kind of discussed our energy,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said. “We realized we weren’t playing with max effort.”
They also discussed some natural advantages the Tigers had over the T-Wolves and one of them was size down low.
While Keeley Parks led North in the scorebook, closing with four straight free throws to finish with 20 points, 15 in the second half, Jones and Rollins, two Tigers with a size advantage, delivered similarly.
Jones led everybody with 13 rebounds to go with 13 second-half points and 19 overall. Rollins only grabbed three boards, but finished with 18 points, six coming when stepping out beyond the 3-point arc.
Jones’ points were the toughest, all coming in the paint, many off offensive rebounds, draped upon by multiple Tigers.
“That what she does,” Frankie Parks said.
The T-Wolves were a study in resilience and, perhaps, by the end, fatigue.
“I’m proud of the girls effort,” North coach Al Beal said. “Frustrated by certain things [that] we talked about during the week, like the block out, competitiveness,” he said. “But I’m not stupid. I understand we’re undersized.”
The Tigers had chances to run away with the game before the end and each time the T-Wolves kept it from happening.
Seven straight points from Keeley Parks made it NHS 31-24, but back North came with a natural three-point play from Olivia Watkins and two free throws from Harmon.
At the end of the quarter, back down 35-29, North got a back-to-back 3 and 2 from Whitney Wollenborg and NHS led only 35-34 entering the fourth quarter.
In the middle of the final frame, a natural three-point play from Parks made it NHS 44-36, yet back North came with both sides of a one-and-one from Hannah Fields and a 3 from Harmon to make it 44-41.
Until the Tigers pulled away one last time for good.
“There’s never been any quit in this team,” Beal said. “We make mistakes because nobody’s perfect, but we’ll never quit and lie down for anyone.”
Harmon finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Fields added 12 and six boards.
NHS moved to 6-2.
North fell to 3-4.
They meet again Feb. 10.
Something to look forward to.
