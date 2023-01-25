Wednesday night inside the NHS Gym may have been the real coming out party for the Norman High girls. Or, more specifically, the second quarter may have been.
In what became a 72-49 victory over Stillwater, Keeley Parks and the Tigers enjoyed one of those electrifying dashes many teams never get and many good teams hardly ever get.
All that and it happened on the first night since the fourth game of the season Tiger coach Frankie Parks had each of his original starting five available.
“We had a great week of practice,” he said. “You can tell they’re all excited to be back and the girls that have been playing are excited to have them back.”
The Tigers (11-4) were already up 32-16 when halftime arrived.
The Pioneers didn’t score their first point until 1:15 remained in the first quarter, getting two free throws from Aspen Clarkson, and didn’t get their first field goal until Clarkson banked in a buzzer beating 2 at quarter’s end.
Still, the third quarter was nothing like the first two, when Frankie Parks decided to do something about Stillwater’s preferred defense.
“If we can turn up the pressure a little bit and get some easy transition buckets,” he said, “that tends to bring teams out of those zones.”
What happened was Keeley Parks opened the frame with eight points in about a minute, six of them without the ball returning to the Pioneers’ end of the court.
When she knocked down a 3 three minutes later, she’d moved her point total to 13 in the quarter, 17 in the game, her steal total from one to four and her team’s advantage from 32-16 to 52-16.
Many of those points were of her own creation, the press NHS runs giving her the freedom to go where she chooses defensively.
“I anticipate a lot of their passes,” said Parks, who hadn’t played since suffering a shooting-hand finger injury against Lincoln Christian Dec. 28.
When Kaylyn Simmons, who hadn’t played since Dec. 6 against Mustang, followed with a 3 of her own, NHS’ third-quarter sprint had extended to 23-0. The Tigers finished the frame up 56-26.
Though he had his starters back, Frankie Parks didn’t hesitate to go deep into his bench.
In all, 10 Tigers scored, with seven scoring at least five points.
Parks led everybody with 22 points, while Nessa Begay (10) and Kayla Jones (8), NHS’ prime movers the first 16 minutes, combined for 18 points, Begay adding six rebounds and four assists, Jones adding four rebounds and five assists.
Off the bench, Ady Hybl added eight points and two assists.
Jacey Crawford led the Pioneers (7-10) with 13 points and four rebounds. Macey Streeter added 10 points.
“The first half, we were kind of figuring things out and finding our stride again,” Frankie Parks said. “The second half, we kind of turned up the pressure … and that kind of opened doors for us.”
Seven games remaining in the regular season, NHS plays host to Edmond Santa Fe on Friday.
