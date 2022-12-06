When the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament began in 2019, T.D. O’Hara hoped it would accomplish a few different goals.
The Norman Public Schools athletic director hoped the annual basketball event would honor Lawson, who played at Norman High and coached at Norman North before he died in 2017, and his family.
In the spirit of Lawson’s connection to both schools, O’hara also wanted both high schools to come together and host games for girls and boys teams at both sites.
“Sometimes when you get [two different high schools], sometimes things get in lost in regards to a rivalry and one school always wanting to beat the other,” O’Hara said. “But it’s also important to know that we are all still one [as] Norman Public Schools.”
With those two goals in mind, O’Hara hoped it would create one of the elite high school tournaments in the country. The tournament field in the first three years included some of the best high school teams in the state.
That’ll be the case for the fourth year of the tournament, which begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Games will again be played at both Norman campuses.
The Joe Lawson Tournament Week is here!! Norman is the place to be if you enjoy watching basketball.🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/twrP2RQaRT— TD O'Hara (@tohara_o) December 5, 2022
This year marks the first time the girls teams will participate in pool play. Norman High, Midwest City and Lawton MacArthur are in Pool A, while Norman North, Classen SAS and Putnam City North are in Pool B.
Each team will play against the other two teams in their pool to determine the seeding for Saturday’s final games. The field is highlighted by Norman High, who won the 6A state title in 2019 and 2021, and Classen, who won the 4A state title last season and finished with a 24-1 record.
On the boys side, it’s Norman High and Norman North along with Del City, OKC Storm, Westmoore, Putnam City North, Douglass and Ardmore. The eight boys team will compete in traditional bracket play, which begins Thursday.
Del City, who won the 5A state title in 2021, finished as last year’s state runner-up. Norman North has made the state tournament the past two seasons.
This year’s field includes five new teams — one on the girls side, four on the boys — which O’Hara hopes adds some new excitement while keeping a high level of play.
“There’s a lot of different variables that you have to work through to come up with a solid field, but I think the things that we do and the things we offer and everybody working together is what keeps the tournament so meaningful,” O’Hara said.
This year’s tournament is primed to again feature some of the state’s top teams going head to head in Norman. But for O’Hara, the tournament is bigger than what happens on the floor.
Months of work is done behind the scenes leading up to the tournament by both schools, the booster clubs and community sponsors, O’Hara said, in an effort to make the tournament a premiere event in Oklahoma high school basketball.
But ultimately, it’s done to honor the tournament’s namesake.
“The key piece is to have the opportunity to recognize Joe and the Lawson family for the positive impact he had at Norman High and Norman North,” O’Hara said. “Then the other key piece is the high schools working together.
“I think what makes this tournament special is the reasons for it. It’s not just to play basketball games. It’s to celebrate and recognize an individual by playing a basketball tournament. And so that does give a more powerful meaning for the overall goal and concept in comparison to just a regular basketball tournament.”
