Less than 24 hours after an emotional loss to their crosstown rivals, Norman High used a dominant team performance in the paint to hold off the Millers on the road.
The Tigers looked early to establish themselves down low, as Yukon came out in a zone defense in an attempt to make the game more difficult for Norman High’s post players.
The Tigers didn’t seem to notice, though, pulling down four offensive rebounds in the first two minutes of game time, with their first four points coming from underneath the basket.
It would prove to be a sign of more to come, as the Tigers pulled down 18 offensive rebounds while shooting 56 percent from 2-point range. After taking a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter, Norman High was able to slow the game down and grind out positive possessions to secure a 57-47 road win.
It was a marked improvement from Friday’s performance, in which the Tigers missed their final 12 shots inside the paint.
“That was our scouting — make them stop our paint touches,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “There’s a reason why they’re in a zone, it’s because of our big guys. So let’s just try to continue to use our big guys and get them to the right spots and run our actions. It’s simple, but effective. That’s what’s great about basketball.”
Meanwhile, the Millers had no issues taking and knocking down outside shots, going 2-of-3 from behind the arc in the first quarter. Still, seven offensive rebounds in favor of the Tigers ended up making a difference, as NHS entered the second quarter with a three-point lead.
Yukon closed out the game shooting 50 percent from deep while holding the Tigers to 2-of-12 on their attempts from long range.
Trashaun Combs-Pierce and Conner Goodson combined for 13 of the team’s offensive rebounds. Combs-Pierce led all scorers with 16 points and Goodson opened up the fourth quarter scoring six of the team’s 10 points.
He would go on to score nine points in the period to finish with 14 and five offensive rebounds.
“Today we had guys contribute, we had a lot of singles, a lot of simple plays,” Cole said. “The guys got some separation in the second quarter and just held on in the second half. It was a good win on the road.”
Norman High girls find energy late in win over Yukon: It was a low-energy start for the Norman High girls on the heels of a big win over Norman North the night prior, but the Tigers still found a way to get it done against Yukon on Saturday.
The Millerettes forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of the game as Norman High entered the second quarter already facing a four-point deficit. Still, the Lady Tigers were able to come away with a 52-43 win against Yukon.
They forced six turnovers in the first quarter, as Norman High’s defense was active in the passing lanes. But those tips weren’t turning into steals and fast-break baskets.
Still, the Tigers didn’t appear satisfied with chalking the performance up as a hangover from Friday’s rivalry win.
NHS head coach Frankie Parks said he was proud of the way the team continued to battle throughout the game.
“We got our hands on a lot of balls, but we weren’t coming away with those 50-50 balls,” Parks said. “It’s just one of those games where it could be a letdown game because of the emotions of last night, but the girls were able to respond and do what they needed to do to get the win.”
The Tigers seemed to find more energy as the game wore on, eventually taking a two-point lead in the second quarter that they wouldn’t give back. By the final buzzer, the Tigers defensive efforts were rewarded with 21 Yukon turnovers.
Aaliyah Henderson had six steals alone and scored a team-high 17 points.
“We played solid defense like we always do, but it was just making shots today,” Frankie Parks said. “And I think a lot of that more had to do with energy than anything else.”
The Millerettes also struggled to find an answer for Jordyn Rollins, who finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points. The win puts Norman North at 16-5 overall heading into the final two games of the season.