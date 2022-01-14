With just under three minutes left to play, the Norman High girls trailed Moore by five points.
Seleh Harmon caught a pass beyond the arc standing next to the Tigers’ bench and knocked down a 3-pointer to lessen the Lions’ lead to two points. On the ensuing Moore possession, Shayne Roberts grabbed a steal for Norman.
The Tigers ran their offense and found Harmon in the same spot to drill another 3 and give NHS a one-point lead with just over a minute left.
Roberts grabbed a rebound on Moore’s next possession and got fouled. She made both her free throws and then another, having been fouled again after picking off a pass on the Lions’ inbound play.
Those three free throws were the only points Roberts scored in the game, but they proved to be an important cushion for the No. 6-ranked Tigers.
No. 12-ranked Moore didn’t go quietly. With under 20 seconds left to play, the Lions (6-5) made it a one-point game with a free throw and a put back.
That’s where the score would stay as Norman hung on to win 54-53.
“They could have quit when we were down 10 with four minutes left,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said. “We called a timeout, and I could see the look on their faces that they still wanted to compete. The final outcome says that.”
The Tigers were without two of their starters in Jordyn and Jaki Rollins, and Harmon was playing in her first game back from a sprained ankle she suffered last month. Harmon hadn’t been participating in practice until Thursday, but her contributions Friday were critical.
Playing short-staffed, the Tigers struggled to find a rhythm early on, as Aaliyah Henderson scored the teams only points in the first quarter. But NHS (9-2) looked like it gained some needed confidence in the second quarter.
The Tigers outscored the Lions 19-10 in the second quarter, and a jumper by Cedricah Hunt gave NHS its first lead of the game heading into halftime.
Henderson, who carried the Tigers in the first half, led NHS with 19 points. Harmon scored 15 and Hunt added 10 points. Olivia Watkins put up 4 points, and Roberts and Kaylyn Simmons each scored 3 points.
“Total team win. It took everybody to win that game,” Parks said. “I’m super proud of my girls right now”
NHS boys upset Moore 62-59
Connor Goodson was unstoppable Friday night.
The Norman High senior led his team to a 62-59 upset win over No. 5-ranked Moore.
Most of Goodson’s scoring came around the basket. He made post moves, finished layups and tipped in a put-back as his point total kept racking up. He also hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
The senior also made an impact defensively for the Tigers (4-7) and turned it into offense. Twice Goodson came through to break up a Moore pass and grab the ball for a steal, and both times he finished the play with a layup.
“He’s such an unassuming leader,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “It was just another testimony of Connor coming out and leading from the front, doing the little things, doing the big things, but just being consistent.”
Goodson finished with a team-high 23 points. Caison Cole added 12 points, Matt Willenborg scored 11, Lendy Holmes had 7 points, Trashaun Combs-Pierce scored 6 and Jed Fuller had 3 points.
Defense was critical for NHS, as Moore (8-4) kept it close down the stretch. The Lions had a chance in the final seconds but missed a shot, and Goodson grabbed the rebound to secure the Tigers’ win.
“We’ve been stressing defense in practice,” Cole said. “Our offense, it comes and goes, but defensively we can shut down a lot of teams.”