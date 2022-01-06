OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman High’s quest for an upset bid was there for the taking.
The Tigers led Edmond Memorial, Class 6A’s top-ranked team, nearly the entire game and had them on the ropes. It started to feel real when Jed Fuller’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers a two-point lead with 1:45 left to go.
But Edmond Memorial responded, and JV Seat’s free throws put the Bulldogs up one with 24 seconds to go.
It came down to the Tiger’s final possession. Trashaun Combs-Pierce’s initial game-winner was blocked with two seconds to go, giving them one more chance to win it.
But Lendy Holmes’ 3-pointer fell just short, and the Tigers’ upset bid fell just short 47-46 in the quarterfinals of the Bishop McGuinness Classic.
Despite the one-point loss, it was a sign of the Tigers’ (1-7) progress this season, who lost by 29 points to this same Bulldogs team in the season opener.
“Our guys are learning to fight, and now they’re learning how to display that,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “Our guys have bought into every possession. We’ve got to fight. There’s no possession to waste. So the maturity was there. That’s what gave us a chance to compete against Memorial, because those guys are really good.”
The Tigers’ chance at an upset became real in the opening minutes.
They started the game scoring on three of their first five possessions and led by four points at the end of the first quarter. They kept that four-point lead going into halftime, and clung to a two-point lead to start the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our guys not backing down and taking the fight to them,” Cole said. “That’s the only way you can compete as an underdog, throw the first punch.”
But Seat got it going for the Bulldogs, scoring eight of his game-high 19 points in the final quarter. Austin Osby’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a two-point, their first of the game, with three minutes to go.
Willenburg led the Tigers with 14 points and Combs-Pierce scored 11. Lendy Holmes added eight points.
Despite the loss, Cole was pleased with the way his team performed.
“I’m proud of our guys and their effort,” Cole said. “It felt like a win. There’s no moral victories, but we did more things right. That’s a win. It’s a process.”
The Tigers will play Bishop McGuinness at 3:30 today.