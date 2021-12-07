Kevin Overton caught a pass in the corner on the opposite side of the gym from Norman North’s bench, and he drained a 3.
Then he did it again.
Southmoore called a timeout and the Norman North bench erupted to greet the 6’2” senior guard as he came back over to the bench all smiles.
After the time out, Overton did it again, hitting his third straight 3 to continue extending the Timberwolves’ lead.
Norman North beat Southmoore 69-47 with Overton leading the way with a 32-point night.
“We’ve been doing a lot of learning this year, and Kevin’s had to change,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “Tonight it was special because he played the right way, shared the ball, made simple plays, shot when he was open, and he had some success.
“It’s just always good when you’re preaching stuff to these guys and they listen to you and they have success.”
The 3-pointers weren’t working for North (3-2) all game though. After Overton hit one to open the game, the Timberwolves missed their next four straight shots from behind the arc. But that didn’t stop them from shooting.
Going into the game, McCoy knew his team would get a lot of shots up against the Southmoore (1-2) zone, but he wanted those to be the right shots. Passing the ball in and kicking it back out worked for the Timberwolves all game and helped spark their 3-point shooting frenzy.
North finished the game with 13 made 3-pointers, with six different players — Overton, Ben Moser, Jeremiah Johnson, Nate Lancaster, Joel Atkinson and Colby Pierce — contributing to that total.
“We’ve been telling these guys that we’re capable of being a special team when we play the right way, defend and share the ball,” McCoy said. “When shots are going in we’ve got five guys that can make it and put it in the basket — all five of our starters made a 3 tonight. We’re capable of having some games like this.”
The success also allowed North to get some younger players in the game and get them some experience. But more importantly, the success the Timberwolves saw tonight also served as a reflection of what their coaches have been telling them they could have.
“I told them before the game tonight, it’s time for us to start playing our brand of basketball,” McCoy said. “...It’s good to see these guys buy into what we’re telling them they need to do to be successful.”
That brand will be on display again this weekend in the Joe Lawson Tournament, starting with Ardmore on Thursday.
• North girls fall 51-42 to Southmoore: Despite the loss, the Norman North girls showed improvement.
The Timberwolves came out hot and scored the first four points of the game, but the Sabercats didn’t stay down for long.
After a pair of free throws by Southmoore’s Kennedy Fridia tied the game, the Sabercats started to press the Timberwolves, which allowed Southmoore to build a lead.
North (0-3) kept the game close — thanks in part to a 14-point night by Katie Kolar and some success driving the ball to the basket — but didn’t overcome the lead that Southmoore (3-0) had built.
A pair of back-to-back 3s from freshman Whitney Wollenberg at the end helped keep the Timberwolves within 10 points, their second loss by less than 10 points in as many games.
Southmoore’s Zya Vann led all scorers with 31 points, including a 12-point third quarter.
“The biggest problem I’m going to have over the course of the year is not effort or fight,” North coach Al Beal said. “It’s going to be keeping them up because I know it’s going to be a long year. They’re gaining experience with every game.”
North will take on Putnam City West on Thursday in the opening round of the Joe Lawson Tournament.