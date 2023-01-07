OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North’s Avery Robbins grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled as she laid the ball in off the glass on the Timberwolves first possession of the fourth quarter.
With their lead extended to eight points, the Timberwolves would only manage one more made field goal over the next 7:40 of game time. Still, Norman North managed to fight off a late run and make the plays it needed to knock off Classen SAS, 38-31, and secure a third-place finish at the Putnam City Invitational.
Coming off a sluggish performance in the semifinal match against Putnam City West, Norman North played with poise in key moments down the stretch on Saturday. It was a position that the Timberwolves have found themselves in frequently this week.
Norman North went 3-1 over the week with all three wins coming by seven points or less.
“I told them that we push them extremely hard, mentally and physically, in practice for moments like this,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “When you’ve gotten your butts kicked the last night, how tough are you to come back tonight and play a really good Classen team?”
Norman North showed plenty of toughness in Saturday’s win.
Robbins played a key role, scoring eight points with three rebounds and several hustle plays that don’t show up in the stat sheet. Senior guard Hannah Fields (who was named to the all-tournament team) was another key piece of the Timberwolves win, pulling down four rebounds in the fourth quarter and hitting a pair of important free throws.
Whitney Wollenberg had two 3-pointers on the night and hit three free throws in the fourth quarter to help extend the lead.
In total, Norman North converted on five of its eight attempts from the line in a back-and-forth final period.
“Just like Coach Beal says — you have to have heart,” Robbins said. “When you go out there, all of us just have the mentality that we have to have heart, you’ve got to fight. Every time we step on the floor we’re playing as a team and just go from there.”
After trailing by seven for most of the fourth quarter, the Comets were able to cut the deficit to one possession in the final minute of the game. The Timberwolves committed three turnovers trying to beat the Comets’ full-court press, but stepped up on the defensive end to hang on to the win.
Classen SAS had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and shot 22% from the floor.
“From the beginning of the year my goal has been to make this team feel comfortable when they’re uncomfortable,” Beal said. “So when there’s pressure on we remember all the hard work that we put in in practice. All the pressure free throws that I have them shoot. It just translates to the game.”
Norman North improves to 6-5 on the season and will face Edmond Santa Fe at home next Friday at 6 p.m.
