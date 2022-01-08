Oklahoma City –– Kevin Overton crouched on his hands and knees at the center of Bishop McGuinness logo shaking his head in disappointment.
Moments before, the Norman North junior had crossed over an Edmond Memorial Bulldogs’ defender with five seconds remaining in overtime. Overton split the defense down-the-middle, drawing two help defenders from the corner, and launched a contested layup that fell squarely on the back-iron and barely missed the basket.
Just like the previous game against Del City, the Timberwolves fell just short of tying the game in the final seconds. Following the missed layup, Edmond Memorial nailed two free throws to seal its 57-53 on Saturday at the Bishop McGuinness Classic.
While Overton’s last attempt just missed, he played a key role in giving the Timberwolves a chance to win.
After Norman North was outscored 11-3 in the third quarter, Edmond Memorial led by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves struggled to find points, as leading scorers Overton and Jeremiah Johnson were held in check by the Bulldogs.
However, the Timberwolves mounted a comeback following a defensive adjustment from head coach Kellen McCoy. The Timberwolves implemented a full-court press to shrink the Bulldogs’ passing lanes, and it worked. Johnson stole the ball two times to convert an and-1 layup and a dunk, pushing the lead back down to single digits.
“We wanted to pressure their ball handlers to make everybody get on [the ball handler] and get them out of rhythm, but also just kind of pick up the tempo of the game a little bit more,” McCoy said. “Our guys did a good job of doing that. And we were able to get some turnovers and get out of transition, but they do a really, really good job defensively… and so we did get every advantage we could do.”
At the end of the fourth quarter, the timberwolves used its defense to tie up the game at 47 points apiece with the Bulldogs. A key part of the Timberwolves’ run was increased offensive production out of his role players.
In the end, it wasn’t enough for McCoy and his team as the Bulldogs stormed back in overtime, outscoring the Timberwolves 7-2 in the final three minutes of the game.
For McCoy, he just hopes that these tough losses like tonight can help his team down the road.
“Games like this help give us some experience in close games where hopefully later on when we're in them, we can be on the other side of them.”
Overton led the team with 22 points, while Johnson chipped in 21.
The Timberwolves finished in fourth place at the McGuinness Classic. They will look to bounce back against Edmond Sante Fe at 7:30 on Friday, Jan. 14.