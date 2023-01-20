Down one point with 44 seconds to go, the Norman North boys held possession with a chance to take a late lead.
The T-Wolves created the opportunity after forcing a Millwood turnover, one of five takeaways they recorded in the final four minutes. But instead of shooting a potential game-winning shot, the T-Wolves committed a turnover of their own.
They fouled Millwood, which made two free throws to push its lead to three points.
The T-Wolves had one final chance to force overtime, but Ben Moser’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim as they fell 46-43 to Class 3A No. 2-ranked Millwood on Friday in the semifinals of the John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School.
It was a tough loss for the T-Wolves, who defeated Class 6A No. 6-ranked Lawton 46-40 in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Fueled by two 3-pointers from Carter Carbonell, the T-Wolves took a 12-9 lead over Millwood after the first quarter. The T-Wolves used that early lead to take a one-point advantage into halftime.
Millwood found a rhythm in the third quarter, outsourcing the T-Wolves by five points to take a lead into the fourth quarter. The T-Wolves implemented a full-court press that helped them tie the game at 39-39 early in the fourth quarter but trailed the rest of the way.
Moser led the way with 11 points, while Carbonell added 10. Nate Lancaster finished with nine points.
The T-Wolves (4-11) will play in Saturday’s third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
North girls bounce back, rout Southmoore
The T-Wolves suffered a tough loss to Midwest City in the John Nobles Invitation on Thursday, falling 48-33.
That loss seemed to motivate them, as they had no issues with Southmoore on Friday. The T-Wolves outscored Southmoore 18-0 in the first quarter and never let up, eventually securing a 58-18 win.
Seleh Harmon led all scorers with 14 points. Olivia Watkins finished with 13, while Hannah Fields added 10.
The T-Wolves (8-7) will play for fifth place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
