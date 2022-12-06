MOORE — For the third straight game, the Norman North boys basketball team had its opponent right where it wanted them late.
On Tuesday, the Timberwolves went to the line with 12.7 seconds remaining and a one-point lead over Southmoore. A few moments earlier, Norman North had a four-point lead and appeared ready to walk away with its first win of the season when Camden Stewart hit a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Sabercats right back in the game.
Garrett Goodwin went to the line and missed both free throws, giving the Sabercats the ball with a chance to take the lead.
Jesse Ledbetter grabbed the second miss and dribbled the ball all the way into the heart of the Timberwolves’ defense. The junior guard was surrounded by Norman North defenders as he rose up and got a floater to fall off the back of the rim.
The last-second shot gave Southmoore a 50-49 win and keeps the Timberwolves in search of what has been an elusive first win of the season.
“I just told our guys we’re proud of them,” North head coach Kellen McCoy said. “We’re so proud of them. We’re playing a really, really good brand of basketball. We’re putting ourselves in games. That’s a tough group to guard, they’re so well spaced and they share the ball and they all shoot it so well.”
Norman North was in a tie game with defending state champion Edmond North in the season opener and couldn’t overcome a late 3-point barrage in a loss to Westmoore last Thursday.
But the Timberwolves never came as close to victory as they did on Tuesday. Missed free throws ended up making a big difference.
The team combined to miss four free throws over the final 1:15 of game time.
Southmoore started to find its stroke from behind the arc early in the fourth and finished the period with five makes on eight attempts.
“We tried to get our guys to not allow them to shoot 3s, but they can get them off,” McCoy said about the team’s defensive success early in the game. “Just knowing personnel, making sure we’re up on switches, making sure we step up on screens and really locked in on guarding the ball.”
The Sabercats were shooting 27 percent from 3-point range in the first half, but shot 56 percent from deep in the final two quarters.
Ben Moser led the Timberwolves in scoring with 15 points on five of nine shooting with a pair of triples.
Norman North (0-3) now enters the Joe Lawson Tournament later this week looking for its first win. The Timberwolves open up the tournament with a rematch against Westmoore on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Norman North high school.
Timberwolves hold off Sabercats for second straight win
The Norman North girls basketball team kicked off a busy week on a positive note.
The Timberwolves were able to break open a back-and-forth first quarter against Southmoore behind a big second quarter on the offensive end of the court. Olivia Watkins gave her team their biggest lead of the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with five minutes remaining in the second half.
The Sabercats answered with a three of their own on the next possession, but the Timberwolves scored on their next four possessions to take a 25-19 lead into the half.
Watkins would score eight more points in the second half as the Timberwolves extended their lead late for a 44-32 win.
“I thought we had moments where we tried to give the game away, but the effort has been there and I think that’s the one thing that’s going to sustain us throughout the season,” North head coach Al Beal said. “We’re just still making those little mistakes that keep teams in the game and that’ll get us beat against really, really good teams. Southmoore’s a good team and they’ll come after you.”
Southmoore entered the game winless, but a second straight win is still a positive sign for a Norman North squad that’s trying to improve on a frustrating 2021-22 season.
The Timberwolves struggled from the free throw line throughout the game, converting on six of their 13 attempts in the game. Still, several young players were able to step up and make an impact on the offensive end of the court.
Seleh Harmon turned in her best offensive performance since transferring to Norman North this season. The sophomore had a team-high 14 points including 11 in the first half alone.
“I thought our sophomore triplets — Watkins, Harmon and (Whitney) Wollenberg had a strong offensive showing,” Beal said. “I also thought Avery Robin did a tremendous job on the defensive end despite being undersized most nights.”
Wollenberg added nine points and had a pair of offensive rebounds.
Norman North improves to 2-1 on the season and will be back in action on Wednesday for its first game of the Joe Lawson Tournament. The Timberwolves will face Classen SAS at 5:30 p.m. at Norman North high school.
The Timberwolves will play two more games on Friday and Saturday and will finish off the week playing four games in five days.
“I think we’ll probably just have to get some rest and kind of get our heads back,” Beal said. “We didn’t go too terribly deep, I think we (played eight players), we’ll just have to get some rest because we have a bunch of games coming up with the Joe Lawson Tournament coming up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.