EDMOND — Entering halftime trailing 24-23 to Edmond Santa Fe, Norman North head coach Kellen McCoy wasn’t happy.
The Timberwolves led 13-12 after the first quarter, but a few costly missed shots and fouls allowed the Wolves to take the lead. When McCoy entered Norman North’s locker room, he didn’t hesitate to let his frustrations known.
“I got onto some of our guys,” McCoy said. “And they responded.”
The Norman native’s halftime speech energized the Timberwolves to a 58-51 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night.
Senior guard Kevin Overton finished the game with a team-high 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 1-of-2 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 standout scored Norman North’s first seven points of the game before going scoreless until 1:38 remained in the second quarter.
Getting Overton and his teammates refocused in the second half was McCoy’s top priority.
“He did a good job picking his spots,” McCoy said. “In the second half, he continued to attack, (but started to) trust his teammates. Him and (junior guard Jeremiah Johnson) are going to get a lot of attention. They have to be able to trust their teammates, and their teammates have to be able to make plays.”
Johnson finished with eight points on a proficient 4-of-5 shooting performance. Senior shooting guard Jole Atkinson contributed 12 points and knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that gave Norman North a 47-36 advantage, its largest lead of the game.
Edmond Santa Fe rallied to cut its deficit to 47-43 with under five minutes remaining, but the Timberwolves offense answered back. Norman North responded with a 11-8 run to win the game, a stretch which saw junior point guard Nate Lancaster provide another spark for the Timberwolves.
Lancaster finished with nine points and two made 3-point attempts.
“Nate was great today,” McCoy said. “He struggled shooting the ball last weekend. Today, he made a couple 3s, got to the basket a little bit, handled the ball and was aggressive. That’s the stuff we’ve been talking to these guys about.
“And I keep telling them, ‘We’ve got to figure out and see on film what we do that makes us successful and what we do that doesn’t make us successful.’ And then we’ve got to cut the stuff that doesn’t help us, and continue to build what’s helping us win games.”
Norman North takes on Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Edmond. Previously, the Timberwolves fell to the Bulldogs 57-53 in the McGuinness Classic on Jan. 8. Norman North finished the tournament in fourth place.
Norman North girls fall to Edmond Santa Fe, 48-35: Norman North’s struggles at the free throw line doomed itself en route to a 48-35 road loss to Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night. The Timberwolves finished 6-of-17 from the line.
Junior guard Hannah Fields finished with a team-high 14 points and freshman point guard Whitney Wollenburg ended with 11 points herself. After colliding with a defender late in the third quarter, Wollenburg briefly stepped away before returning minutes later.
Norman North head coach Al Beal was proud that his team never considered itself out of it.
“We’re getting better,” Beal said. “I just say, the thing that always seems to kind of bite us in the butt a little bit is just inexperience. There are stretches where, on the offensive end and the defensive end, we have let downs when we can’t. And it’s just like I say, inexperience.
“I tell the girls, ‘We’ve come a long way since that first game — but we’ve got to travel a long distance in a short amount of time. We can’t keep making the same mistakes that we did in week one.’ But, the effort has always been there. That’s what I love about these kids.”
The Timberwolves trailed only 13-11 after the first, but the T-wolves’ offense struggled shortly after. Edmond Santa Fe entered half up 29-18 before stifling Norman North’s offense in the second half.
Next, the Timberwolves face Edmond Memorial at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Edmond.