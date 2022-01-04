Al Beal was hoping for a fresh start in the new year for his team.
The Norman North coach used the turning of the calendar as a motivator for his team that went 1-6 in the 2021 part of the season, and it worked out as North beat Yukon 45-33 on Tuesday.
The win was a testament to the hard work the team had put in over winter break, Beal said.
“It was worth all the running, conditioning, everything we’ve gone through, just to walk in the locker room and see those kids that have sacrificed so much,” Beal said.
The Timberwolves clawed back into the game at the free throw line. North (2-6) drew foul after foul and then made their shots, going 9-of-11 from the line in the second quarter alone.
Late in the second quarter, North finally reclaimed the lead on a basket by Hannah Fields, who was fouled on the shot and made the free throw. But a pair of free throws, this time by Yukon (1-4), kept the game tied at halftime.
“It was critical,” Beal said of North’s free throw shooting in the second quarter. “We worked on free throws in practice, and they run if they miss free throws. We try to put them in pressure situations in practice, and it paid off in the game.”
The second half was low scoring for both teams, but North started to see some more shots from the floor. A calm offense gave the Timberwolves more confidence on defense, Beal said.
Three-point baskets from Whitney Wollenberg and Brooklyn Horton, as well as a pair of baskets by Fields, allowed North to separate from Yukon.
Horton finished with 10 points, Wollenberg scored 11, and Fields led the Timberwolves with 14 points.
“She has to be that calming effect out there,” Beal said of Fields. “… I would like to see her be a little more selfish on the offensive end and a little more aggressive because this team needs that.”
The win was North’s second of the season, after the young team struggled to find a rhythm in its early games. The Timberwolves will try to carry this momentum into the East Central Tournament, which starts on Thursday.
“We’re 1-0 in ’22,” Beal said. “So maybe it will be a good year for us.”
• North boys defeat Yukon 70-63
Norman North beat Yukon 70-63 on Tuesday, but the game was not as close as the final score made it seem.
The Timberwolves were in complete control for the first three quarters, as their lead grew each quarter to as much as 21 points by the end of the third.
North coach Kellen McCoy was happy with the way his team played defense in the first half, but thought things started to break down in the third quarter. Yukon (1-4) started to see more shots fall in the third, making the Millers poised to take advantage of the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter with all the starters sitting out.
“(I) wanted to try to save some of our legs for the weekend — we’ve got a big weekend ahead of us,” McCoy said. “Thought it was important to give our bench guys some opportunities to get in a rhythm and earn some more minutes.
“It was good to be able to get out of here with a win through that.”
Overton led the Timberwolves with 20 points. Jeremiah Johnson finished with 16 points, and Nate Lancaster added 10 points.
Every starter made at least one assist, as North (7-3) kept looking to make an extra pass all game.
“We continue to preach sharing it and making the extra pass and five guys being a threat on the court,” McCoy said. “They’ve bought into it.”
North will be back in action on Thursday for the start of the McGuinness Classic.