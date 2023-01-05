Norman North’s lead was slowly slipping away heading into the final minute of the fourth quarter.
After opening up the fourth with an 8-0 run, the Timberwolves struggled against Sand Springs’ full court press and found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 swing. Coming out of a timeout, senior guard Hannah Fields went down hard after securing a loose ball and was rewarded with a trip to the free throw line.
Fields was visibly shaken up after the fall, but stayed in the game. Her first attempt hit off the front iron, but Fields made a quick move to grab the rebound and dribble back out beyond the arc.
With time running out, the Sandites were forced to foul. Fields would go on to make both shots from the line to extend the lead back to double digits.
That sequence, which NNHS head coach Al Beal described as the perfect example of Fields’ game, helped the Timberwolves pull away for a 50-46 win in the first round of the Putnam City West Invitational.
“I know she was probably lightheaded because she hit the floor a number of times,” Beal said. “People will continue to test her but she’s unbreakable.”
The Timberwolves held off the No. 7 team in Class 6A for their second win in a row over a ranked opponent. Sand Springs was led by a dominant offensive performance by Hailey Jackson.
Jackson scored 19 of her team’s 30 first half points on 6-17 shooting from the field. Norman North was able to limit Jackson’s attempts in the second half, but the senior forward still managed eight points on two of five shooting.
“I told them in the locker room, one person isn’t going to beat us,” Beal said. “The other piece was it wasn’t jump shots, she was driving the whole time. So basically we just told them to give her a gap and make her a jump shooter but don’t get too close and crowd her because then she goes to the basket and she’s pretty strong.”
Fields led the Timberwolves with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and four steals.
Olivia Watkins was the only other Timberwolf in double figures with 10 points.
With the win, Norman North advances to face the tournament’s host, Putnam City West.
Putnam City West is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A at 7-2 overall. The Timberwolves have four wins over ranked opponents this season.
“It’s good, but as they say, 'Congratulations now you have to play PC West' — very athletic, very long — it’s gonna take our best effort.”
The two teams will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday with a spot in the tournament finals on the line.
