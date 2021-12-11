This season’s Norman team barely resembles the one that ran roughshod through Class 6A girls basketball the past two seasons, a fact the Tigers’ 4-0 start might have disguised somewhat. But there was no mistaking the difference on Saturday night.
No. 8-ranked Putnam City West rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit, rattled No. 4 Norman with its pressure defense and blanked the Tigers in overtime en route to a 60-52 win at Norman North in the title game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational. Norman had won 45 straight games dating to a loss at Deer Creek on Dec. 3, 2019.
Against Putnam City West (6-1), Norman (4-1) collapsed under the weight of 25 turnovers and went only 3 of 18 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime. It didn’t help matters for the Tigers that their one key contributor back from last season, Aaliyah Henderson, fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
”We’re learning,” Norman coach Frankie Parks said. “This group, it’s the first year they’ve played together. They started out well. They learned a lesson tonight. We will continue to build and get better from there. This is our fifth game of the year with this group of girls. We’ve been tested right away … and had some success and knew coming into this game it was going to be a challenge. We could have won. We needed to take care of the ball and that didn’t happen.”
He said the winning streak “was not something that we’ve discussed at all this year. I don’t think I’ve brought that up at one point, because this is a whole new group of kids. Four of our five starters don’t even know anything about the streak, so for us, that’s not what we’re playing for. We’re playing to continue to improve as the season goes on, so when the playoffs roll around, we’re ready to go.”
Senior Jaki Rollins scored 15 points and Adyson DeGeorge added 14 for Norman, but the Patriots had three double-digit scorers in Taliyah Parker (19 points), Shamar Bent (16) and Caya Smith (12). Putnam City West, which relies heavily on 3-point shooting and its pressure defense, also had only 12 turnovers, none of which came in overtime, when the Patriots outscored the Tigers 8-0.
Parks said he stressed taking care of the basketball, “because for them, that’s how they play. We played into that, really, in the fourth quarter. I was trying to get my girls to settle down. I called a couple of timeouts. We just couldn’t settle down.”
Norman consistently struggled to advance the ball up the court throughout the game. A 14-3 run by the Patriots in the first quarter helped them build a 14-10 lead, although Norman rebounded to go up 25-22 by halftime.
The Tigers went on a 13-2 run in the first four minutes of the third quarter and, up 38-25, appeared to have the game well in hand. Norman led 42-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Then the 3-point shots started falling for the Patriots. Parker and Smith each hit a 3-pointer to pull Putnam City West within 44-43 and a steal and layup by Brooklyn Fisher tied the game at 48-48 with 3:32 left in regulation. Soon enough, the Patriots led 52-49 after two free throws by Fisher with 1:14 left.
A 3-pointer by Rollins — which hit the rim and went about 10 feet in the air before dropping through the basket – tied the game with 57 seconds left. The Patriots held for the final shot, but Fisher was well off on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Norman never found its offensive footing in overtime. Parker put Putnam City West ahead for good at 54-52 with 3:31 left, Smith scored with 1:06 left and each hit a pair of free throws in the final 43 seconds to seal the win for the Patriots.
“I’m all for challenges like this,” Parks said. “We only get better playing games like this. It’s fun to beat teams by 40 or 50 points, but games like tonight are the games that we grow from. That’s what we need with this group of girls.”