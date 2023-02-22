It’s that time.
Only because the month has yet to turn do we not think of it as part of March Madness, too.
It is the big school basketball playoffs, each squad aiming for the state tournament, each with a loss to play with … sort of.
The girls open tonight.
The boys open Friday.
Lose and you’re done, finished, finito. Win and your path becomes double-elimination instead.
For the first time in a bit, all four Norman squads should be feeling quite good about themselves.
A year ago, you could count Norman North girls’ victories on one hand. Yet this one, under second-year coach Al Beal, they enter the postseason with 14 wins.
At 6 tonight, they’re at Putnam City West, tipping off with Southmoore.
The NHS girls are where they’ve been what seems like forever, believing their destination to be the state tournament with designs on winning it upon arrival.
They’re home tonight, tipping off with Muskogee a few minutes after the 6 p.m. contest between Sand Springs and Stillwater, also at NHS, concludes.
The North boys, though they enter the postseason with one more loss than wins, they’re also as hot as anybody in Class 6A, having won seven of eight to close the regular season.
They begin their playoff quest at 6 p.m. Friday against Northwest Classen inside, of all places, the NHS Gym.
Then there’s the Norman High boys who, get this, are opening the postseason on their home court for the first time since 2006.
They’ve also won seven of eight to close the regular season and take on U.S. Grant about 15 minutes after the Timberwolves and Knights finish on the same floor.
“Belief,” Tiger coach Cory Cole said has been the starting point for the program’s new-found success. “This is home, Norman’s a winning program, winning culture, just re-establishing that.”
That’s all.
Cole may have buried the lead.
Because belief without action … well, you know.
“We just bond together,” senior forward Matt Willenborg said. “We spent last year, it was tough, but we spent more time bonding to go for this year and we just made it work. There were some conflicts, but we fixed those.
He didn’t say “addressed.”
He said “fixed.”
“One of the things he’s really good at is holding people accountable,” senior point guard Caison Cole, Cory’s son, said of his father. “Each person down the line gets the same treatment.
“It’s not one person getting coached harder than the other … I think it’s consistency with each person, showing that he cares.”
If one opponent runs through the Tigers’ season, it’s Westmoore, the No. 2 seed in the western half of the brackets, one spot in front of NHS.
The first meeting between the squads, a 55-45 Tiger victory on the second day of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational made an an impression on Willenborg.
“There wasn’t really much of a crowd there. It was really just kind of us versus them,” he said. “I think we produced our own energy, from the bench and on the court. We were just producing. Our defense was good, our offense was flowing and we stopped their main guys.”
If that told NHS what it was capable of, it was a rematch with the Jaguars almost a month later at the Putnam City Invitational that told Cory Cole what work remained.
Westmoore won 55-47.
“We had a 10-point lead … We learned a lot about ourselves. We didn’t finish for the first time, ” Cole said. “Westmoore was the more physical team, made the plays.
“So we scrapped a few things that we had done pretty well, but it was kind of like, ‘This ain’t going to work when we need it to work’ … We kind of spiraled a bit as we switched some things.”
NHS lost two more games before coming back strong, winning two of three at Carl Albert’s Titan Classic and winning the rest — including a 56-55 triumph at Westmoore Feb. 7 — but one, since.
The secret sauce?
“Just being more physical, Cole said. “Really sharing the sugar and finding the right shot … Making sure we have a defense-first mindset. Taking some pride in really sitting in a stance for longer than 10 seconds.”
As luck would have it, should the Tigers win their next two games and the Jaguars win their next two, NHS and Westmoore would meet for a fourth time a week from Friday at a site to be determined, the winner going directly to the state tournament.
Heightening the drama?
Should they win Friday, the second game of the Tigers’ playoff journey, tipping at 7 p.m. Saturday, could well come against the only team to hand it a loss since Jan. 20: crosstown rival Norman North.
It’s a wonderful time of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.