The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced changes Thursday night to the schedule for the high school basketball regional tournaments this weekend.
The 5A and 6A girls games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Saturday, with locations remaining the same. The 5A and 6A boys games scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Monday.
The girls regional finals games have been moved to Tuesday, while the boys finals games have been moved to Wednesday.
The 2A, 3A and 4A regional tournaments will now start on Saturday. The second round games will be played Monday and the final round will be played Tuesday.
The state wrestling meet will continue as schedule, starting today at 3:30 p.m.
Here's the updated schedule for the Norman High and Norman North girls/boys basketball games:
6A Girls regional at Southmoore High School
Norman High vs. Lawton, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Norman North vs. Southmoore, 8 p.m. Saturday.
6A boys regionals at Edmond North High School
Norman High vs. Southmoore, 6:30 p.m. Monday
At Putnam City North High School
Norman North vs. Lawton, 6:30 p.m. Monday