Ben Emmert and Jaden Bray were too much for Stillwater as Norman High picked up its third consecutive victory with a 68-56 win Tuesday.
Emmert led the Tigers (7-10) with 29 points, going 9 of 11 from the foul line and needing just one 3-pointer. Bray added 22 points.
Stillwater scored just six second-quarter points and trailed 29-23 at halftime. NHS outscored the Pioneers 19-11 in the third quarter to stretch its lead.
Connor Goodson added eight points for the Tigers, who host Yukon on Friday.
• Big third quarter fuels North girls win: Fatima Black provided a steady presence for Norman North at Edmond Santa Fe.
Black scored a team-high 17 points to help the ninth-ranked T-Wolves (13-6) win 60-42 on Tuesday.
North took a 25-19 lead at halftime before exploding for 23 points in the third quarter, while Edmond Santa Fe scored only eight points in the same span.
Kennedy Cummings and Kayton contributed 13 points each in the runaway win. Jessika Evans also scored in double figures, posting 10 points.
North hosts top-ranked Deer Creek on Friday.
• NHS girls storm past Stillwater: Chantae Embry scored 22 points to lead three teammates in double figures in Norman High’s 69-44 win at Stillwater.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers (17-1) have now won 14 games in a row.
They scored 25 points in the second quarter to take full control against the Pioneers. Embry did a chunk of her damage then, scoring seven of her 14 first-half points.
Mikayla Parks scored 16 points and Kelbie Washington added 14 for NHS. Aaliyah Henderson (9 points) and Myka Perry (7 points) gave the Tigers just five scorers for the game, but it didn’t matter after they built a 20-point halftime lead.
NHS hosts Yukon on Friday.
• North boys push win streak to 9: Jaylon White and Duncan Parham helped the Norman North boys push their win streak to nine games.
The No. 11 T-Wolves (15-4) rolled past Edmond Santa Fe 49-38 on Tuesday.
White scored a team-best 13 points, while Parham had 11.
Caelin Hearne had eight points for North, which hosts Deer Creek on Friday.
